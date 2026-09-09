The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

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Kimberly Carlson's avatar
Kimberly Carlson
3h

Beautiful! Praise be to God the Father of our Savior Jesus Christ!

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sdg's avatar
sdg
3h

In Christ Jesus alone is our hope found. Beautiful prayer Catherine. Thank you.

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