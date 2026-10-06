Sometimes, a haiku is valuable because it creates an emotional effect in relation to an idea or issue, allowing people to resonate with an idea in a way they might not otherwise do. Catherine Austin Fitts suggested to me the idea of “cash haikus”—a series of haikus that promote the importance of keeping cash alive in a society—and I thought it was a great idea worthy of highlighting for this installment of Pushback Poetry.



I challenged the first cohort of Solari Builders to submit haikus on the theme of Keep it Cash. Here are some of the haikus they came up with:



Cash is for us all

As sovereign as it can be

Cash for you and me

– Taylor



Cashless world for me?

Now, why would I have that dream?

Privacy for me!

– Emma



When I pay in cash

The devil furrows his brow

And that makes my day

– Loise



A cash in the hand

Is worth two in the ether

Of the central banks

– Ian



Centuries-old trust, coined

By palm and paper turning

To trade private hours.

– Anika



Tracking expenses:

Easy with daily cash use.

Privacy for all.

– Sophie



Full Article: https://solari.com/action-of-the-week-october-4-2026-keep-it-cash-in-17-syllables/



Subscribe: https://shop.solari.com/



Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/solarireport