Sometimes, a haiku is valuable because it creates an emotional effect in relation to an idea or issue, allowing people to resonate with an idea in a way they might not otherwise do. Catherine Austin Fitts suggested to me the idea of “cash haikus”—a series of haikus that promote the importance of keeping cash alive in a society—and I thought it was a great idea worthy of highlighting for this installment of Pushback Poetry.
I challenged the first cohort of Solari Builders to submit haikus on the theme of Keep it Cash. Here are some of the haikus they came up with:
Cash is for us all
As sovereign as it can be
Cash for you and me
– Taylor
Cashless world for me?
Now, why would I have that dream?
Privacy for me!
– Emma
When I pay in cash
The devil furrows his brow
And that makes my day
– Loise
A cash in the hand
Is worth two in the ether
Of the central banks
– Ian
Centuries-old trust, coined
By palm and paper turning
To trade private hours.
– Anika
Tracking expenses:
Easy with daily cash use.
Privacy for all.
– Sophie
Full Article: https://solari.com/action-of-the-week-october-4-2026-keep-it-cash-in-17-syllables/
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Action of the Week: Keep It Cash—in 17 Syllables
By Tom Shaw
Sometimes, a haiku is valuable because it creates an emotional effect in relation to an idea or issue, allowing people to resonate with an idea in a way they might not otherwise do. Catherine Austin Fitts suggested to me the idea of “cash haikus”—a series of haikus that promote the importance of keeping cash alive in a society—and I thought it was a great idea worthy of highlighting for this installment of Pushback Poetry.
Cash unlocks all doors
With its key to privacy
So I roam untamed
Weather Report: When Paper blows away, Metal will Reign.
Roger T