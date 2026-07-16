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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
Jul 16Edited

Sometime in the near future: Artificial Intelligence machinery advises itself that it's systems need *far* more electrical energy. As electrical energy IS AI's sustenance, and AI is quite 'hungry' - it advises itself that human consumption of energy far exceeds what should be considered "normal". Well... Something needs to be *done* about this...

So AI (which now control production of electrical power and distribution) simply redirect all resource to whatever server or system is 'hungriest'. Human population centers collapse and all shipping of goods stop dead in their tracks. But hey, the AI machine continues as if nothing happened at all...

Check out the film: "Forbidden Planet" (1956). Kinda introduces the concept that human intelligence and hubris have their limitations...

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Jul 16

What about all the water resources being used; taken away from residents? Globalists Agenda 2030. You will own nothing, survive, or exist. Depopulization

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