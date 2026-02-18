“Once an injected member of the McDonogh Family suffers a severe adverse event … the entire McDonogh leadership will undergo intense scrutiny…. You … won’t be able to say, ‘No one told us about this mountain of alarming evidence,’ as I … put it in [the headmaster’s] hands…. McDONOGH WAS PUT ON NOTICE, and no course correction was taken before the mandate went into effect November 1.” ~ Middleton Evans

Note from Catherine

Middleton Evans is one of the most authentically charming men I have ever met—he injects life into every situation. Meeting him, you connect with an irresistible vitality, as you do when you study his photographs and publications at Ravenwood Press.

When I heard about the letter he had written during the pandemic to stop his alma mater from mandating the Covid injections, I asked to read it. Upon reading it, I asked to publish it. Middleton was generous enough to edit it for publication and write the preface, taking some real time out of a busy schedule. I highly recommend reading it. It shows you the power of one—what one person can do when their love for our children and their sense of responsibility for the integrity of our institutions overcome the fears perpetuated by the brainwashing machines that are engineering a great poisoning. I have read and listened to many efforts to try to stop the Covid madness, but I have not read one that touched me more deeply than Middleton’s letter, knowing that it was written by a wildlife photographer who cared so very deeply that he stopped everything to study and provide a more accurate warning than the vast majority of microbiologists, immunologists, and doctors.

Be inspired to know that we can each make an important difference in these challenging times. Each act of integrity inspires and spreads in unpredictable ways. What you do matters.

Additional note: Evans is an alumnus of McDonogh School, a private, non-denominational school (PK-12) in Maryland’s Baltimore region that prides itself on sending graduates on to Ivy League and other top-ranked colleges and universities. His powerful 2021 letter is prefaced by additional comments he wrote in December 2025. The letter highlights the good use to which alumni of academic and other institutions can put their powers of the pen.

Preface by Middleton Evans (Dec. 25, 2025)

Four years ago this December, I sent a letter dated December 7th to the McDonogh School Trustees requesting they cancel the Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate for employees and students aged 16-18. As an alumnus in good standing in the community, I hoped that a few of the trustees who already knew me would read the letter and investigate the embedded links concerning alarming safety and efficacy information. The letter will speak for itself, but I wanted to offer a few additional remarks as a preface.

I had been in communication with school leadership throughout the fall of 2021, but no one was listening. For my last “Hail Mary” letter on December 7th, I dialed up the temperature, intent on rattling anyone who finally “got it” to take bold action.

Just two days after my letter was sent to nearly a dozen trustees, I received a phone call from a jubilant McDonogh parent who reported that the parents had just received a communication from the Head of School announcing that no additional students would be required to vaccinate for that 2021-22 school year. While no explanation was provided, the pause button was hit. . . exactly what I had requested in the December 7th letter.

While this may sound like a victory, the deadline had already passed for employees and students 16 and up to either get vaccinated or be banished from the McDonogh Family. Only those students turning 16 later in the school year might be spared.

Immediately, I heard from grateful McDonogh parents and those from other private schools, much to my surprise. I only mailed the PDF letter on December 7, 2021 to a handful of trustees, yet somehow it grew a pair of wings and escaped the cage. This bird was on a mission. . . spreading like wildfire within the McDonogh community, around Maryland and beyond, all the way to California. Independent media also took notice.

While I was thanked by these families for my efforts, and given credit for the school’s apparent policy reversal, no one from school leadership nor any of the trustees ever acknowledged reading the letter. While many infer that my letter was the catalyst for the change (due to the extraordinary timing), I cannot claim that with certainty, as the school remained silent on that topic.

What I can say for certain is that most (if not all) of the private schools in our area did not have a C-19 vaccination requirement for enrollment in 2021. Concerned parents shared this letter (and the implied result) with school leadership teams around Maryland and beyond, imploring these institutions to not mandate. While McDonogh was the first big domino to fall in Baltimore, the establishment’s plan for a chain reaction of mandates failed. Was this letter the wall of resistance?

The original letter was not written for the public domain. Concerning further requests to see the letter as news of it spread, I decided to make a few minor revisions. . . just a couple of names and words. The letter that follows below is this slightly edited version that I was releasing for a public audience in December 2021.

Now that four years have passed, I don’t know if all of the links still work. While researching for this letter in 2021, I encountered a pattern of link-breaking. Broken links are to be expected in an information war.

I have no doubt that the McDonogh leadership thought that they were doing the right thing by issuing their mandate in August 2021 after the “quasi-approval” of Pfizer’s Comirnaty product. However, I believe that these decision-makers were subjected to a misinformation campaign. My job was to present clear, openly sourced information that exposed the “safe, approved, and effective” narrative as false.

Conclusion: Before the so-called “pandemic,” I knew nothing about vaccines and the kind of material shared in the letter’s links. I am a professional photographer now specializing in birds of North America. Yet the information linked is written for the layperson, comprehensible to a middle schooler. The problem wasn’t seeing the obvious red flags; the problem was overcoming the most insidious brainwashing campaign ever inflicted on the American people by government, mainstream media, the medical establishment, and corporations. They all acted in lockstep to censor, intimidate, and attack anyone presenting information challenging the easily refuted “safe and effective” narrative.

I know where truth rests, and I knew the true vaccine agenda by 2021. I also knew about the horrors of transhumanism, also called the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.” The avalanche of severe adverse events and deaths was so obvious to anyone with eyes to see. When I heard that McDonogh was about go over a cliff with its mandate, I had to scream from the rooftops, no matter the consequences. There comes a time in everyone’s life when you have to choose a hill to die on, and for me that was an easy decision. These kids are America’s future.

While my efforts were deemed heroic by some, I sense that the liberal majority of the McDonogh community thought that I was, at a minimum, misinformed, or worst case, a lunatic. Family members “canceled” me. One went so far as to hire a lawyer (who never even spoke with me) to formally declare me a “conspiracy theorist” and thus mentally unfit to manage family assets. A year later, the family member who directed this attack on my good name was diagnosed with a very aggressive cancer and died shortly thereafter. He told me he had to take the C-19 vaccine to travel.

The nation’s sanity has been shattered. Psychosis has gone mainstream. Make no mistake, a great spiritual battle was now engulfing our once civil nation. The vaccine decision we all had to make ripped America in half like a biblical earthquake. Families divided, friendships ruined, enrollment canceled, employment terminated, lives destroyed. In what sane world would taking or not taking a medicine tear a nation apart? This was no fluke, my friends. . . this is a wartime strategy in stealth deployment. A nation divided cannot stand.

Everything about the establishment’s handling of the Plandemic was antithetical to the very essence of America—liberty, morality, civility, free speech, and medical ethics. The response defied basic common sense. Cover your windpipe with a mask so you breathe in your own waste fumes, becoming lightheaded and even delirious, with a breakdown of cognitive function, and this is supposed to be good for our health? What else could God possibly do—or allow—to wake humanity up from our spiritual stupor?

The entire world was shown EVIL in PLAIN SIGHT, and everyone had to pick a side. Who is going to save your life. . . a doctor in a white coat injecting a serum of undisclosed ingredients in your bloodstream, or Jesus, who willingly spilled his perfect blood on a cross to pay our sin debt such that we may be forgiven and free? A needle in your arm or a nail in the cross… pick one. History has brought each of us to this single eternal decision.

The pandemic was always about the blood, not a virus. The virus was just the mask, and to drive home that point in mockery, they had us wearing a facemask to protect us from an invisible virus never isolated and thus unquantified by science.

The Spiritual Enemy, the Prince of this World, the Father of Lies never wanted us to understand the truth of this spiritual battle, so he and his minions carried out the greatest deception campaign ever foisted on the world. Because the one fact of history that the devil can never defeat is Christ’s pure redemptive blood flowing down that cross such that any of us may have eternal life if we only accept the gift. The bloodstream was always the battlefield, and that is precisely where the enemy launched his attack, under the guise of a deadly virus requiring an injection. I invite you to review medical researcher Karen Kingston’s exhaustive Substack reporting on the injectable “bioweapon.”

If you initially missed the Great PLAN-demic Spiritual Wake-up Call, my beloved countrymen, it is not too late to make a new choice. Jesus awaits your decision with open arms. I am not talking about institutional Christianity, the “religion” with lots of rules, rituals, and dogma. True Christianity is not a religion. It is an intimate, transformational, personal relationship with the living God through the personhood of Jesus Christ, sending the indwelling Holy Spirit for daily guidance upon a full confession and surrender to the true King of this World. Best decision of your life! I’ve never met a born-again believer who regrets that decision.

Thank you for listening. Now you are welcome to dive into the December 7th letter if you are so inclined. I love you all, wherever you are on your spiritual awakening path! May we become a repentant nation, a civil nation once again, and may God continue to bless America!

Letter from Middleton Evans to McDonogh School Trustees (Dec. 7, 2021)

Dear McDonogh School Board of Trustees,

For those of you who don’t know me, let me take a moment to introduce myself before we do a deep dive into the McDonogh vaccine mandate. My 10 years at McDonogh are my treasure, providing a rock solid foundation for a life of consequence. I was the recipient of the 1982 Lud Michaux Award for the greatest service to McDonogh outside the classroom. Coming from a public school background, I lagged well behind my 3rd grade classmates, but slowly ascended the academic ladder to a Top 3 position by my senior year, and I give all the credit to my outstanding McDonogh teachers, who taught me well to pursue the truth relentlessly as a critical thinker. Thank you, Jon Aaron! Thank you, Ceil Millar! Thank you, Dave Harley! Thank you, Bob Smoot! I am now a Truth Lion. In my 58 years on this planet, I have encountered every manner of phony, fraud, and demon, and my truth sniffer is a finely calibrated machine.

In my 36-year career as an artist, writer, book designer, publisher (Ravenwood Press), and orator, I have illuminated to countless thousands the wonderfully diverse cultural and natural heritage of our beloved Maryland, as well as North America’s dazzling array of bird life and equally vibrant ecosystems. I am currently setting up a healing center featuring equine-assisted psychotherapy to help clients confront life traumas, transforming from the trap of perpetual victimhood to a life of consequence serving community. Service is in the Evans DNA. We don’t serve because we seek any attention. We serve simply because it is the right thing to do, honoring God with the gifts He bestowed upon us.

My mother, Anne “Shiny” Evans, was McDonogh’s Director of Development in the 1970s and early ‘80s. Her special gift was cultivating major donors, and her impact cannot be overstated. Shiny’s work four decades ago anchored the foundation for the campus expansion in recent years. My father, Bob Evans, contributed his data processing muscle to transform the school’s fundraising operation from an index card system to a computer platform, greatly accelerating the process. Bob also funded a Middle School Computer Lab. It is in this spirit of Evans service that I now write you about the vaccines. I have no “skin in the game,” in that I’m not a parent, just a concerned McDonogh Family member who is answering the call to service during this most critical hour in McDonogh’s history.

We have all been swept into this COVID-19 vortex the past two years. I am all too familiar with the official story that “the pandemic is at crisis levels, the variants keep coming, and the only solution is to get a needle in every arm before life can return to normal. The vaccines are approved, safe, and effective, so roll up your sleeve and take one for the team. It’s your moral duty!” This message is relentlessly pounded into us by the corporate media machine. But is the message true?

Were you aware that there is another universe of news coming from an army of independent journalists, faith leaders, courageous doctors and nurses, concerned moms and dads, community leaders, attorneys, first responders, and tens of thousands of vaccine victims, telling us the complete opposite of the official government narrative? Since January, I have spent at least a thousand hours researching this, putting my publishing career on hold to dig for the truth of this so-called “pandemic,” which has turned out to be no more deadly than an average flu season. I have listened to the testimony of literally thousands of people and researched hundreds of documents, seven days a week. Upwards of 100 million Americans are now tuning into the independent media for alternate reporting, as the corporate mockingbird media talking points are getting really tired and fishy, as almost everything they once claimed about the pandemic has proven to be false.

With my thousand hours of research, I might say that I have a de facto Masters in the “coronavirus pandemic.” Regardless of your current views, I am here to broaden the conversation by presenting you sourced information that demands an honest investigation and verdict. Just use your own logic and common sense. Come to your own conclusions, as I share mine. Feel free to challenge any of my observations. I welcome questions. I’m happy to change my conclusions when new evidence comes to light. Debate is a good thing. Fair enough?

Based on all my meticulous research, my critical thinking skills, my knowledge of Biblical prophecy, and learning to “trust my gut” after 58 years of walking on this planet, and facing every manner of fraud under the sun, here are my findings….

With the November 1 Vaccine Mandate, McDonogh School has coerced staff and older students to take experimental, unapproved gene therapy drugs masquerading as “vaccines” that do not even claim to create immunity nor prevent transmission, and thus fail to meet the definition of “vaccine.” Knowing the “vaccines” were failing when the Delta variant emerged, the CDC redefined the meaning of “vaccine” and “vaccination” as of September 1, 2021. Read about this here [Editor’s note: As of February 2026, this is a dead link]: https://www.citizensjournal.us/the-cdc-suddenly-changes-the-definition-of-vaccine-and-vaccination/

The CDC pulled a “sleight of hand,” swapping in the word “protection” for the word “immunity,” meaning the shots might lessen mild symptoms but they do not claim to prevent you from acquiring COVID-19 infection nor transmitting it. Wow! That’s huge news, but did your friendly network television newscasters or doctor tell you that? I’m guessing they forgot to mention this minor point that these are not real vaccines based on the generally accepted definition of the past 40 years?

A true vaccine injects you with the virus to stimulate the production of antibodies such that when the real bug shows up naturally, you already have soldiers on the battlefield ready to fight that particular enemy. Instead of creating immunity in this fashion, the redefined COVID-19 “vaccines” override your natural God-given immune system using mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology to penetrate your cell walls with patented genetic code that teaches your cells to create pathogenic SARS-CoV-2 Spike proteins, turning your body into a 24/7 inoculation factory. There is no “off switch.” What could possibly go wrong with this “science fiction” experiment?

According to Big Pharma’s research, the toxic Spike protein can spread throughout the body and potentially cause a host of severe and even fatal outcomes, and we have clear evidence the pharmaceutical [companies] and the FDA knew exactly this as early as October 2020, which I will soon present. Welcome to the fog of war.

The medical establishment also misled the public about the vaccines’ efficacy. Pfizer’s shot was reported to be 95% effective, which sounds impressive! However, this was the relative risk reduction (RRR) from their clinical trials, referring to the differential infection rates from the vaccinated group (0.88%) vs. the control group (0.04%). However, the Absolute Risk Reduction (ARR) is the figure that really matters, and that is what the FDA requires to claim efficacy. Pfizer’s ARR was a miniscule 0.84%, meaning out of every 100 persons vaccinated, projected on the population at large, only 1 person might receive any benefit at all. Wow! Did you see that? If inoculated, you are still 99% just as likely to contract COVID-19 infection! That’s a miniscule benefit, so the medical establishment misled the public by using the RRR, not the industry standard ARR to “claim” efficacy! Sounds deceptive to me! All the other vaccine brands were also in the 1% range for absolute risk reduction. Read about it here: https://peckford42.wordpress.com/2021/10/03/former-pfizer-vp-clear-evidence-of-fraud-in-pfizer-study-claiming-95-efficacy/

Looking at the big picture, McDonogh’s vaccine mandate coercion is a direct violation of the Nuremberg Codes of 1947, established after the atrocities of the Nazi Germany concentration camps, to ensure that no peoples in any country would ever again be forced into medical experimentation. Look up the Nuremberg Codes if you doubt me. . . the McDonogh vaccine mandate violates Code #1 in no uncertain terms. There isn’t a single COVID-19 “vaccine” being injected today that is an APPROVED drug. All are being administered under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), meaning they are, by definition, investigatory treatments, meaning experimental. This is indisputable. I sent [Headmaster] Dave Farace the document in October. I’m truly sorry if your medical advisors misrepresented this crucial fact.

I now refer you to this FDA document titled “Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine” here [Editor’s note: As of February 2026, this is a dead link]: https://www.fda.gov/media/144413/download

A page will appear about Comirnaty. On the right side is a blue box with four bars. Click on the second blue bar for “Pfizer-BioNTech Fact Sheets.” Then click on the second entry titled “For Healthcare Providers,” dated December 16, 2021. Then proceed to the end of the second line in the very first paragraph; the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is clearly identified as an “unapproved product.” All the current vaccines available in the U.S. are officially UNAPPROVED as they are under EUA. Everything injected into the McDonogh and USA population in 2021 is UNAPPROVED. Case closed. Board members, you can deal with this brutal truth right now, or you can face it in court at a later date, your choice.

What was approved for license this past summer is “Comirnaty,” Pfizer’s next legally distinct vaccine cocktail 2.0, which is not available for distribution until 2022, if I understand this all correctly? Looks like a classic “bait and switch.” The only Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that has been approved, apparently, is Comirnaty, a legally distinct entity, which is not currently available! Everyone is still in the experimental group! The human trials end in 2023, according to various accounts. Full clinical trials for drugs always involve several years’ worth of safety data. Did McDonogh ask the staff and students if they wanted to volunteer for a medical experiment? If not, someone didn’t do their due diligence.

Please note that the original FDA link 144413 cited above was also referenced in the McDonogh Vaccine Dossier dated October 22, and at that time, the link went directly to the Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers dated September 22, a completely different document than the one from December 16. It appears that the original document has been scrubbed from the FDA website. However, I did download the original 9/22 fact sheet, and this PDF document printout is in the Dossier. I caught them fudging the “Comirnaty” narrative! The scrubbed document clearly calls Comirnaty a “legally distinct” product, as it may have additional ingredients. Now that September narrative is switched up completely. Comirnaty is now supposedly the new marketing brand which includes the original Pfizer vaccine, so they are one and the same, as if by magic. Bait and switch. Yet this Comirnaty is not available anywhere! It’s all very confusing by design, it would seem. But if this merlin vaccine “Comirnaty” is really an approved new drug, and if it’s interchangeable with the old Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as claimed, then why does the December 16 Fact Sheet still refer to it as an “unapproved product?” Because it is still under EUA, and therefore, by definition, an experimental, unapproved drug! They don’t want you to figure it out. It appears to me to be insanely convoluted. The fog of war is not an accident, my friends, it is a strategy.

When the FDA is caught scrubbing and/or burying critical website documents and changing narratives regarding the most crucial issue of our time, I am gravely concerned. You should be, too. The fog of war.

Just to re-cap where we are in this journey right now, all these so-called current “vaccines” are experimental drugs, using a brand-new technology never tried on humans before, they do not create immunity and can’t even claim to do so, and thus cannot honestly be called ”vaccines,” and the ARR efficacy based on the short-term clinical trials was a dismal 1%. And by coercing students and staff to partake in this experimentation, the school has violated the sacrosanct Nuremberg Codes of 1947, constituting a crime against humanity. These are the facts so far, and I’m only on page 4, I’m sorry to say.

According to the short-term vaccine rollout data via VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System-CDC and FDA), these are the deadliest and most dangerous “vaccines” in world history, with more associated deaths and other serious side effects than for all 30 years’ worth of all prior vaccines COMBINED. This is not hyperbole, my friends. This is a simple conclusion that any 6th Grader can surmise by simply looking at the graph of all VAERS reported vaccine deaths: https://openvaers.com/covid-data

Scroll down to the first graph and open your eyes. Before you were injected, did your doctor ask for your consent to inject a fake vaccine that creates no immunity, a shot which also happens to be the most deadly “vaccine” in world history? If you are now mad as hell at your doctor, you have every right to be! You were denied informed consent! You were tricked again! The fog of war.

Well over half of the VAERS deaths occur in under 72 hours (Graph #2 on that same site)! This should be staggering to anyone with eyes to see! What we are witnessing in 2021 is the most reckless medical experiment in world history, and McDonogh has been goaded into this deception, neck deep I’m afraid, as the only independent school in Maryland that I am aware of to deny medical freedom to its staff and older students. It seems like the Big Pharma medical establishment has infiltrated our beloved McDonogh, their tentacles fully wrapped around the Headmaster and Risk Manager. This breaks my heart every day, my friends.

In 1976, upon the rollout of the H1N1 swine flu vaccine, there were 32 deaths linked to that vaccine, and that number was deemed too high, and the vaccines were halted in their tracks! Within a few months of the new COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, there were THOUSANDS of reported deaths, yet no one in the medical establishment, government, or media was sounding the alarm bells, much less calling for a ban on the deadly shots. Instead, complete silence! For those of you who still champion critical thinking, this fact alone should be a glaring red flag that something has gone horribly awry with our medical establishment and government in 2021.

In mid-September, I first learned that McDonogh was proceeding with a mandate, and I was FLABBERGASTED. I launched a series of emails to Headmaster Farace, warning him of the dangers. Dave showed no concern whatsoever, referring me to the “fact-checkers” who actually do a very poor job discrediting the VAERS statistics. Two follow-up email rebuttals to Dave went unreplied. I then rolled up my sleeves and spent two weeks assembling an 80-page McDonogh Vaccine Dossier that was hand-delivered to the Headmaster’s office on Founder’s Day. While Dave acknowledged receiving it, there was no response to the many points of concern I raised. Undeterred, I then added new material with an updated cover letter delivered via email on October 22, whereby I implored Dave to rescind the mandate based on all the sourced documents I presented that clearly show that these COVID-19 vaccines are unapproved drugs, they have alarming safety issues, and tons of evidence is coming out that they are not effective in preventing infection nor transmission, hence the CDC’s redefinition of the word “vaccine” this past September!

Again, no response. Then I wrote a letter to Board of Trustees President Rob Young, emailed on November 13. Sadly, Mr. Young’s response was equally anemic as Dave’s, and Rob didn’t even want to see the Dossier that I offered. I am happy to email any of you the Dossier with all the documents from mainstream sources.

What really concerns me are all the heart issues and pericarditis/myocarditis, especially in vaccinated young males, which I also documented in the Dossier. The other day, I watched a video of many vaccinated athletes in the U.S. and Europe literally collapsing during their games, some to their death.

I believe that it is only a matter of time before a recently vaccinated member of the McDonogh community suffers a similar fate. Death is most frequently caused by heart attacks, strokes, and blood clots, often to the brain. In the independent media community, the vaccines are known as the “clot shots,” I’m sad to report. For each death, there are scores of serious life-changing adverse events.

I now pivot to “Slide 16,” an FDA document dated October 22, 2020, which I believe will eventually be seared into America’s consciousness to the same degree as the “Grassy Knoll” from the Kennedy assassination in Dallas. On this date, the FDA conducted an internal advisory committee meeting titled, “Vaccine and Related Biological Products,” including a 27-slide PowerPoint presentation hosted by Steve Anderson, PHD. The plan was to coordinate strategy for tracking vaccine safety and efficacy with the vaccine rollout due to start soon in January 2021.

Slide 16 in the presentation listed 22 possible adverse events, including death. Consider these predicted outcomes: heart attacks, strokes, seizures and convulsions, Kawasaki disease, miscarriage, anaphylaxis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, arthritis, autoimmune disease, multiple sclerosis, narcolepsy, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (enflamed brain and spinal cord), and a host of other horrible illnesses. I can honestly say that I have never seen a more insidious array of side effects for any drug heretofore dispensed.

What is shocking is that according to the VAERS reports, beginning in January, we have seen a near 100% correlation between the predicted outcomes and actual adverse events! This proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson knew exactly how dangerous and deadly these drugs were, and so did the FDA, before the first injection was ever given to the public. Slide 16 is the “smoking gun.” Here it is; the source is the Food & Drug Administration (FDA): https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download

Proceed to page 16 of the document. Read it and weep, because you may be facing this document in a courtroom one day, Board members. This document has been circulating in the public domain for a year now, and it was incumbent upon the school’s leadership to know about it well before dictating mass injection of fake vaccines (they don’t even claim to create immunity) to the McDonogh community.

For Dave and Jack as McDonogh’s risk manager to still assert that these drugs are “safe and effective” is simply absurd. Look at the latest (Nov. 12, 2021) VAERS body count: https://openvaers.com/covid-data

[It shows] 894,143 reports, 18,853 deaths, 11,229 Bell’s Palsy, 2996 spontaneous abortions, 9332 heart attacks, 30,010 permanently disabled, 21,089 life threatening category, 13,237 myocarditis/pericarditis and 94,537 hospitalizations! And over half of the deaths occurred within 72 hours of vaccination! These figures should be staggering to anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear.

As if these totals aren’t alarming enough, VAERS is a voluntary system, poorly marketed to the public, cumbersome to navigate, with known technical glitches that result in underreporting, so the vast majority of adverse events never get reported. A 2010 Harvard study (in the Dossier) concluded that less than 1% of actual adverse events ever get reported! So multiply every category above by 100 to get a more realistic estimate of the true body count. If your jaw is not dropping to the floor, you need to wake up.

A dear friend from childhood had a bad reaction to the jab. His wife had a serious reaction the way it was originally described to me. I ran into another longtime friend a few weeks ago. His doctor strong-armed him to get the jab, and he regrets it every day. He has never felt the same since that fateful day. He senses there is something fundamentally wrong with his body now and is consulting with doctors to solve the riddle. I struck up a conversation with my Red Lobster waitress in Bel Air, and she only got vaxxed to comply with Towson University’s mandate. She was admitted to the hospital for three days right after the shot. My dear friend, Suzanne, has a friend from Bible study whose friend went to sleep and never woke up after her jab. The parents of a good friend, Ray, just lost a fellow church congregant who died on the same day as their shot! This plague of adverse advents is very real.

Has any vaccinated member of the McDonogh community been maimed or died recently? Can the adverse event, including death, be linked to an item on Slide 16? If so, it was predicted by the FDA and Big Pharma in 2020 before the shots were ever given to the public. The Headmaster was warned in September. If I was a trustee, I would be terrified of how such a scenario might play out in the legal system.

If you now run to the so-called “fact-checkers” as Dave did, you will see the art of “gaslighting” at its finest. A Reuters fact-checking team attempted to discredit the VAERS data by saying that the reports are “unverified and lacking context.” Yes, the cases are not necessarily medically examined to determine the precise cause of death, but, by the same token, the reports are not unverified either! Not a single report on the website has been proven to be erroneous, to the best of my knowledge. If there was another explanation based on the patient’s known medical history as to the post-vaccination miscarriage, stroke, heart attack, seizure, sudden blindness, and leg amputation due to a blood clot (these have all happened), then there would be no reason to fill out a VAERS report in the first place! Doctors and families wouldn’t waste their time with the cumbersome VAERS system. That’s basic common sense. The reports’ standard concerning vaccine causation must be “guilty until proven innocent” because the lives of our loved ones are at stake.

When a previously healthy family member is missing at the Thanksgiving meal because they had a fatal blood clot within days of getting jabbed, for example, there is no missing context! Board members, I cannot overstate the importance of Slide 16. It’s right there for the world to see. The FDA published this meeting on YouTube in 2020 but glossed over Slide 16 in the blink of an eye, as they didn’t want anyone to really see it. No wonder, as it’s a devastating document! Watch here at the 2:33:40 mark (just a few seconds into this edited clip) when the chart is up for a split second:



Please note that the narrator refers to it as “Slide 17” but in the above document it is on page 16 of the presentation and otherwise known as “Slide 16.”

The independent media community has known about this slide for a year, as it’s been viewed by many millions worldwide. Pfizer and the other pharmaceutical companies knew from the very beginning the biological mechanisms of action by which the vaccines’ undisclosed ingredients would cause death and a smorgasbord of severe injuries to hundreds of thousands of unwitting vaccine recipients, as evidenced by the current VAERS statistics.

Dr. Scot Youngblood recently testified to the San Diego Board of Supervisors that all the mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer) create the toxic SARS-CoV-2-Spike protein, which has a high affinity to bind to ACE2 receptors in organ systems throughout the body and thus inhibit basic cell function and wreak havoc…. Watch:

https://www.talkingaboutthescience.com/youngblood/

ACE2 receptors are critical in regulating blood pressure, clotting, and immune function. Heart, lung, kidney, brain, sight, and the reproductive organs are all possible targets for the Spike pathogens, basically anywhere the blood flows, hence the slew of VAERS body-wide injuries occurring in 2021 with the vaccine rollouts. Many doctors have warned of lifetime sterilization for our vaccinated youth and young adults. Oh My God! This would not be the first time that the vaccine industry has used “safe and effective” injections for their hidden agenda of population control, according to my exhaustive research.

WHY DIDN’T THEY WARN US!! It is the duty of our regulatory agencies and Big Pharma to disclose known side effects, especially for experimental drugs. The Nuremberg Codes of 1947 require it! Failure to do so is a crime against humanity! Informed consent was denied! Did McDonogh School provide and obtain signed informed consent documents listing these possible outcomes when requiring the jab? If the Medical Advisory Board didn’t counsel the leadership as such, they are incompetent and should be brought before the Board of Trustees immediately.

I just read a groundbreaking report “Estimating the number of COVID vaccine deaths in America” by Dr. Jessica Rose and Matthew Crawford. I read their methodology and it’s quite fascinating. The report is filled with links to relevant studies. You can pull up the 23-page PDF report search page here:

https://us.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?hspart=ima&hsimp=yhs-tabitab&p=estimating+the+number+of+covid+vaccine+deaths+in+america+Jessuca+Rose&type=ff_q3080_D3QHR_set_bfrq Scroll down past the ads, then click on the “Estimating the number of COVID vaccine deaths in America” link right below this header: downloads.regulations.gov> CDC-2021/0089/0024

Big Tech is making it very cumbersome to pull this document up. When you read the report, you will see why. It is a bitter Red Pill to swallow.

Rose and Crawford conclude that a simple analysis of the VAERS database shows that over 150,000 Americans have been killed by the current COVID-19 vaccines as of August 28, 2021. I encourage you to download the report and read it. The report explains the vast discrepancy between reported deaths and actual likely deaths.

Steve Kirsch, one of thousands of brave Americans who are doing a deep dive into the vaccine injury data, and Executive Director of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund, estimates that over 1,000,000 Americans have been disabled by the vaccines. Here’s the link:

https://thefreeonline.wordpress.com/2021/06/21/should-we-get-vaccinated-steve-kirsch-blasts-the-covid-catastrophe-1-million-views/

What I love about Steve’s story is his honesty. He was pro-vaxx and got the full dose of COVID-19 vaccine in March. However, he started hearing about all these people in his circles who died mysteriously post-vaccination, and he started to ask questions, lots of questions. When the answers didn’t add up, he quit his day job and turned into a truth warrior. Now he is among the leaders of an army of millions protesting the unapproved, experimental drugs with catastrophic safety results a year into it. Steve passes my sniff test as a “salt of the earth” Godly man serving community. Here’s a great video of him being interviewed by the Health Ranger, Mike Adams:

https://www.brighteon.com/94c8953a-f615-45e1-93e1-40899e3e1865

You might be asking now, “if the vaccines are so dangerous, why do all the doctors and politicians keep saying that the vaccines are safe and effective?” For one, it’s not good for business for news to come out that your product is unsafe. Did you know that Pfizer is one of the most penalized companies in U.S. history? They have been assessed billions (with a “B”) in fines for all of their wrongdoing. Look it up if you doubt me. Why aren’t the wrongdoers in jail? Maybe it has something to do with the immense influence they have over our politicians, who they fund and thus control. The Big Pharma money and influence machine also funds the three-letter regulatory agencies that are supposed to be looking out for “we the people.” The leadership here has deep financial connections to the influence machine, so don’t expect the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, or HHS to sound the alarm bells. Their silence has already been secured. Just follow the money. Big Pharma and the nonprofits that orbit around them have a stranglehold on the entire system, by design.

What about the press? Shouldn’t they be warning the public? Sorry on that count, too. . . the corporate mainstream media are all controlled by six companies that are totally in bed with Big Pharma. Even the so-called “fact-checkers” are funded by the same bad actors. If you doubt me, then watch the documentary Indoctornation by director Mikki Willis, showing how the entire information loop is totally rigged by the medical-industrial complex. Here is your link to a free viewing:

https://plandemicseries.com



Scroll down to “Plandemic 2: Indoctornation” and watch for free. If you care about the McDonogh kids, then I strongly encourage you to watch this. This paints the entire pandemic in a completely different light. It’s a must-watch for every American and world citizen.

I now pivot to the critical topic of the risk-benefit analysis of the vaccines for children. I read on the McDonogh website that they are recommending the shot for all kids 5 and up based on CDC guidance. Did you know that in Pfizer’s clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, the trial failed for the 12-15 age group, meaning that the vaccinated group did worse than the placebo group, thus demonstrating it was more harmful to vaccinate than not? Read the last paragraph on page 15 extending onto page 16: https://www.fda.gov/media/144416/download

Was this information shared with the McDonogh community? If the Medical Advisory Board didn’t present this to the leadership, they have failed you. Why are you still advocating vaccines for this age group?

Pharmaceutical statistician Toby Rogers has published an in-depth analysis of Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization application for the 5-11 age category and found the risk-benefit analysis to be “woeful.” Check it out for yourself:



This concerned me and it should concern Board members, as McDonogh is still advocating vaccines for this age group and recently hosted a vaccination clinic on campus for younger students. This made my blood boil, as it is so reckless to inject healthy kids with these experimental gene therapy drugs. Rogers comes to the following sobering conclusion based on the existing data: “For every one child saved by the Pfizer mRNA shot, another 117 will be killed by the shot (due to adverse events).” That is a catastrophic risk-benefit ratio! “Safe and effective. . . .” Are you kidding me!!!! Wake the hell up, people! They are gunning for the children!

At the Global Covid Summit, renowned scientists from around the world released their Physicians Declaration in October, condemning COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children under 18: https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/declaration/

They link to scores of peer-reviewed studies that clearly indicate that the risks far outweigh the benefits.

Here’s another article loaded with commentary by doctors decrying the known risks and recklessness of youth vaccination, and they outline how Big Pharma stacked the deck by taking deceptive shortcuts on their clinical trials to get a desired result:

https://www.caledonianrecord.com/opinion/columns/commentary-a-response-to-the-11-4-message-from-primary-care-providers/article_7f105715-3d3f-5184-90a2-45e2899ff20c.html

Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of the new mRNA technology currently deployed in the Moderna and Pfizer shots. Please listen to Dr. Malone IMPLORE the nation to STOP vaccinating America’s youth, straight from the horse’s mouth [Editor’s note: As of February 2026, this is a dead link]:

https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/live-stream-event-physicians-alerting-parents

Once an injected member of the McDonogh Family suffers a severe adverse event, heaven forbid a death, and I believe that’s only a matter of time, the entire McDonogh leadership will undergo intense scrutiny. Unfortunately, you will not be able to say “But Biden mandated the citizens to get the jab!” Sorry, mandates carry absolutely zero legal weight as they are not laws, just bluster from an overreaching government. You won’t be able to say “The FDA tricked me into believing that these vaccines are approved drugs!” Sorry again, while the medical establishment has been very deceptive, their lawyers know all about “CYA.” I have the FDA documents in the Dossier that clearly show the FDA calls our current shots “unapproved.” “But wait a minute, Governor Hogan went on television and said we had to roll up our sleeves and just get the damn shot!” Sorry, but Larry Hogan isn’t a medical doctor and thus isn’t licensed to give medical advice.

You also won’t be able to say, “No one told us about this mountain of alarming evidence,” as I have put it in Dave’s hands all along. His omissions are your omissions, Board members. Plausible deniability went out the window in September. McDONOGH WAS PUT ON NOTICE, and no course correction was taken before the mandate went into effect November 1.

“But wait a minute,” you declare! All the TV news shows say that the pandemic is getting worse, and we have to get vaccinated to stop the spread. Sorry to say, but oops again! All the TV news anchors are simply puppets reading scripts prepared for them way up the food chain by bad actors. Watch this two-minute video for proof:

https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/the-dangerous-to-our-democracy-viral-video-and-its-hypocritical-media-coverage/

Scroll down to the second graphic and click the arrow to play the clip. It is equally hilarious and disturbing.

Research the Church Committee Congressional hearings if you want to know who controls the media? The documentary Indoctornation referenced above also covers this topic. Search for “Operation Mockingbird” for further clarification. The fact that our media is controlled by bad actors has been established for decades. If you haven’t figured that out by now, it’s only because you didn’t want to know. The irrefutable proof has been in the public domain for decades.

These are not journalists conducting real investigations! To prove that point yet again, look at Slide 16 one more time, showing the 22 ways the vaccines can maim and kill you. Wouldn’t that be the biggest news story of the century, forcing the entire world into a dangerous medical experiment, literally inserting synthetic GMO genetic code, using a brand-new technology never before tried on humans, with absolutely zero long-term safety data, and horrible short-term results from VAERS, our early warning system? Yet not a peep from any of them! When have any of you heard the mainstream media discuss the known adverse events? How could you ever trust them again?

It takes a lot more courage to admit that you have been deceived than to continue believing the lie. For the sake of the kids, you MUST find that courage now.

Ultimately, the buck stops with you, Board of Trustees. It is your duty to make sure that Dave Farace and Jack Hardcastle don’t do anything reckless, as you always have the power to stop them by simply taking a vote. They only serve with your consent. Any of their mistakes will ultimately fall squarely in your laps. The Nuremberg Codes of 1947 have been obliterated with the McDonogh vaccine mandate. Religious and Constitutional rights have been trampled upon. The long-term side effects of these experimental gene therapy drugs are completely unknown, while the short-term side effects are ghastly. We now have hundreds of unwittingly injected genetically modified human “guinea pigs” at McDonogh who were coerced to enter the world’s most reckless medical experiment, without providing informed consent, as the known risks (Slide 16) were not spelled out to them before injection. Denying informed consent is not only unconscionable, it is illegal.

I also know that this was not intentional by the leadership team, but they got very bad advice from their medical board who failed to do adequate research. Parroting the Big Pharma “approved, safe, and effective” narrative isn’t going to cut it, with your necks now exposed. If I as a professional wildlife photographer can cut through the fog to pinpoint the truth, then your medical advisory team certainly should be able to figure it out.

I implore you to end the vaccine mandate at McDonogh immediately. There are still soon-to-turn-16-year-olds who will be forced to take the jab or be booted out of the McDonogh Family. Did I hear correctly that now younger athletes are being coerced? This madness needs to stop! This is not just coming from me, but from many voices in the McDonogh Family, some afraid to speak out for fear of retribution. Once a McDonogh staff/student becomes a VAERS statistic, your heads are on the chopping block. What I have presented here and in the McDonogh Vaccine Dossier is just the tip of the iceberg of overwhelming and irrefutable evidence that clearly documents, concerning the new COVID vaccines, “Not approved, Not safe, and Not effective!”

Considering all of the documented deception by Big Pharma and their government and media minions, how can anyone assert at this point that their messaging of “approved, safe, and effective” can be trusted? May I remind you that Pfizer and other pharmaceutical [companies] are among the most heavily penalized companies in the world, paying out billions in fines for a long history of abuses. Are you willing to bet McDonogh’s bank account on these guys? Are you willing to bet your own assets? Are you willing to bet the lives of the innocent McDonogh students?

To wrap it up, I’d like to reiterate how sorry I am for the current state of the world and for the awful decisions that people in leadership roles have to make. I know that there is tremendous pressure from the people we should be able to trust. . . our doctors, regulatory agencies, media, and our elected leaders. Unfortunately, the level of deception being foisted on the world with the pandemic narrative is truly Biblical. Christians who study Prophecy know the exact season we are in. Truth warriors are on the battlefield, seven days a week, fighting for America. Behind the fog, there is a very dark political agenda at play, but I choose not to expand on this topic for now.

May I remind you that for children, the survival rate from a COVID-19 infection is on the order of 99.998% if they get sick and do nothing. For healthy kids, the survival rate is 100% with known early treatment therapeutics. COVID-19 is less dangerous than the seasonal flu! Can the Board find the courage to hit the pause button on the mandates amid all the deception? I cannot overstate the risk that you are all taking on by remaining on the leadership’s current path.

From a Truth Lion, reared on the grassy plains of Owings Mills, and recipient of the 1982 Lud Michaux Award for the greatest service to McDonogh.

Middleton Evans ‘82

