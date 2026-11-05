Americans Are Funding the Control Grid with Their 401(k)s and IRAs, Which Eventually Will Take All Their Savings

Data Centers: Sucking Up Your Retirement Savings with Taylor Hudak

By Catherine Austin Fitts

Our theme for the 3rd Quarter 2026 Wrap Up is a topic in the headlines and on many people’s mind: data centers. Earlier this year, I asked writer Taylor Hudak to investigate the various mechanisms serving to finance the explosion of data centers all over the United States, and in response, she has produced two revealing reports.

The first report, Are Taxpayers Helping to Finance America’s Data Center Boom? A Quest for Clarity (published in June), looked at the federal, state, and local government incentives that have facilitated the rapid build-out of over 4,000 AI data centers (and counting).

This week, Taylor joins me to discuss her second blockbuster report, Overbuilt Infrastructure, Underexamined Risk: Financing the Data Center Boom, which “follows the money trail” in four critical areas:

Federal subsidies

Large asset managers and private equity

Retirement contributions

Off-balance-sheet debt

Taylor’s report is so important that we are making it available to everyone, subscribers and non-subscribers alike. Please share it with others who may find it valuable.

Full Report: https://solari.com/data-centers-sucking-up-your-retirement-savings-with-taylor-hudak/

Subscribe: https://shop.solari.com/

​Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/solarireport