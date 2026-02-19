An Invitation to Sponsor the “KOZYREV MIRROR” with Catherine and Ulrike

Join us in Switzerland in March 2026

“There are permanently acting causes in nature, preventing entropy increase.” ~ N.A. Kozyrev

Solari Future Science has embarked on a unique science project, and we hope to inspire subscribers and friends of the Solari Report to help us realize its full potential.

What is the Kozyrev Mirror?

The so-called “Kozyrev Mirror” is based on the work of the outstanding Russian astrophysicist Nikolay A. Kozyrev. It is a patented aluminum chamber intended to create measurable and perceivable effects of non-linear thermodynamics. I call them “centropic effects”—reversing entropy.

While most scientists today believe time, like space, to be a passive and neutral background in which events take place, N.A. Kozyrev viewed time not merely as a measurement of a physical quantity but as an active force or energy with properties—such as density and velocity—that can be influenced by specific shapes. All processes, according to Kozyrev, absorb and emit this “time energy.” With the aluminum Mirrors, it is possible to reflect and focus this form of radiation and thereby produce various effects, ranging from accelerated growth of biological materials to enhanced intuition and telepathic abilities.

“Time is thin around the cause and dense around the effect.” ~ N.A. Kozyrev

Interacting with Plasma

Kozyrev and other scientists of Russia and the former East Bloc countries conducted numerous experiments that gradually led to the realization of a living intelligent cosmos in which “time energy” connects all things. Some of the most astounding results emerged from experiments carried out in the 1990s in the far north, above the polar circle, where the plasma of aurora events seemed to directly interact with the Mirror installation. In 2005, I had the privilege of going to Novosibirsk to meet with academician V.P. Kaznacheev and Alexander Trofimov, the principal researchers of the field. I was inspired by the vision driving their work with the Kozyrev Mirrors—that is, to help humanity access this vast network of intelligent intercommunication—and I decided that I was going to do my utmost to help this vision grow.

“Telepathy always depends on the density of time. … We have already done tests in our lab to try to artificially change the density of time. When we can make time dense at will, we can make telepathy happen when we want it.” ~ N.A. Kozyrev

In her outstanding comprehension and immediate grasp of the “big picture,” Catherine quickly understood the essence of my plans. “This can be used for peace?”, she asked, hitting the nail on the head.

I have since built a Kozyrev Mirror in an underground location in Switzerland, using my own funds and donating my time, with hands-on support from dear friends and benign guidance. The monthly rent for the underground facility room that houses the Mirror represents the bulk of the cost. Solari has generously covered this significant expense for the last two years. Now we are seeking additional donors to help continue the project, hopefully for the next five years. Ideally, this support would even allow us to expand our vision and work.

How you can join

1) We have founded a patrons’ association (titled: “Centropy”) that provides the most useful platform to support this endeavor by membership and donations. Any contribution will be used solely for its statutory purposes and will provide resources to maintain and possibly expand the work. The association is open to patrons from both within and beyond the Solari audience; we welcome all who are inspired by the scientific vision of shared cosmic consciousness.

2) In addition, we are inviting 12+ forward-looking Solari subscribers to become “Science Patrons” and attend a special “Donor Meet & Greet” with Catherine and me to learn more about the Kozyrev Mirror and visit and experience the installation first-hand. To be eligible to attend, we ask that each of the 12 participants support one month of room rent (EUR1200) in the Swiss underground facility for 2026, which will help us safeguard the project for at least one more year and hopefully beyond.

Are you ready to be part of scientific history in the making?

If so, mark your calendar with the dates—March 20-22, 2026—and join us in Switzerland for the most unique subscriber-only “Meet & Greet” with Catherine yet.* This experience will offer opportunities for in-depth discussions with me and Catherine and fascinating facts about a branch of science, still little known in the West, that had its origins behind the Iron Curtain.

And please rest assured: This event is perfectly suited also for non-scientists.

“Science Patron” Meet and Greet with Catherine and Ulrike

Date: Starts Friday, March 20, at 4:00PM and ends Sunday, March 22, around noon.

Cost: In addition to the patron contribution of EUR1200 for one month of rent, each participant is responsible for a 200EUR meal fee (see below) as well as the cost of their travel and accommodations.

Venue: Hotel Schloss Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

Program: Friday – Welcome and gathering with briefing presentation on the Kozyrev Mirror and its time theory. Dinner together.

Saturday – Morning outing and personal experience in the underground Kozyrev Mirror. (We will organize transportation to and from the Mirror.) Afternoon free with optional visit to hyperbaric chamber or Bad Ragaz thermal spa. Dinner together.

Sunday – Morning gathering with round-up. Ends before lunch.

Meals: The fee of 200 EUR covers three-course dinners on Friday and Saturday evenings, drinks and snacks on Friday afternoon and Sunday morning during our meetings, as well as meeting room and transport on Saturday.

Science Patron: Each participant will support one month of room rent (1200 EUR) for 2026.

Reserve your place: We are so excited about your coming! Please email us at this dedicated email address projekt@ zentropie.at to reserve your spot and receive further details, including transfer of funds for your 1400 EUR payment. In the meantime, please make your hotel reservation directly at Hotel Schloss Ragaz.

Patronage beyond 2026

If you cannot make it to Switzerland but understand the import of this unique Future Science experiment, your gracious support will be sincerely welcome. All additional donations will be used to keep the Mirror active for a number of years and maybe even help to expand the project.

If you wish to make a donation, please email us projekt@zentropie.at so that we can provide you with payment instructions.

Thank you for helping us secure the project for the coming years.

* To visit the vast underground facility and former military installation is a fascinating experience in itself. Please be aware, however, that the temperature is a permanent 10°C (50°F), and you need to come with a warm jacket, good shoes, and maybe a beanie. Participants consent to enter the facility at their own risk.