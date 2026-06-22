The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
Jun 23

I think the correct answer is YES!

Not to mention the taking of our open land (farming), water, and massive amounts of elecrricity.

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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
Jun 23

Could it be that SO many data centers are planned in the US to cover every person on earth?

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