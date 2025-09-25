The Solari Report’s Substack

Timothy Paul
It's not 5th Generation, but rather a return back to its original form, being control of a collective rather than the watered-down & piece-mealed approach that has been pursued for the several millenia.

All warfare, from its inception with sticks & stones to the current technological heights, all boils down to a single essence... That mankind is in rebellion against the Creator (ends), enabled by iniquity (ways) through both political & religious institutions (means).

Genesis 3:4-5 KJV- And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die:

For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods (RELIGION), knowing good and evil (POLITICS).

I say "rebellion" for good reason.... Because it is (now) God's will that all men be saved, AND come unto the knowledge of the truth. That wasn't always the case, and won't be again.

“They” need the masses to comply with a dystopian future ruled by the Agentic State. Critical thinkers are a threat. 5GW is much like a steering committee to nudge everyone along to be in accordance.

A White Paper titled ‘The Agentic State’, recently published by the Global Government Technology Center Berlin (GGTC Berlin), lays out a future in which AI agents take control of all functions of government.

