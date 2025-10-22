“Eliminate all other factors, and the one which remains must be the truth.” ~ Arthur Conan Doyle, The Sign of the Four

I will never forget the first day of the last trial targeting my company, Hamilton Securities. I had endured extensive pressure to settle, including by being poisoned, harassed, and lobbied intensively. The goal was to destroy me and my company before being required to put forward evidence—an inversion of what is supposed to occur, which is that the accused is given an opportunity to address allegations before irreparable harm is done.

Trials were repeatedly scheduled and then canceled on the eve of trial, when I would again be pressured to settle. Finally, however, we went to trial. After the first day of listening to opposing counsels fight openly in court while being screamed at by the judge, my attorney turned to me, white as a sheet, and said, “Oh my God, they have absolutely nothing.” I replied, “I have been telling you that for many years.” He replied, “I just could not believe the whole thing was a bluff.”

I thought of that day when watching a global summit at the World Health Organization in December 2019. The heads of all the national vaccine programs had gathered, and one participant, Dr. Heidi Larson, was reporting on so-called “vaccine hesitancy.” Dr. Larson explained that parents and doctors wanted scientific documentation that vaccines were safe and effective. The gathered group looked quite uncomfortable—a time to be looking intently at one’s shoes—and then the head of one of the African programs addressed the biggest elephant in the room. He suggested that what was desired was not just evidence that individual vaccines were safe and effective—people wanted evidence that the entire childhood vaccine schedule, with many shots administered together as a cocktail in one small body, were safe and effective.

The absence of a meaningful response made it clear that the spin that vaccines are “safe and effective” had been a bluff all along. And yes, the enormity of the bluff was simply stupefying.

The obstacles to facing the vaccine bluff, let alone considering the implications, are enormous. Who among us really wants to think that we have poisoned our own children? Or that our doctors, health care regulators, and government oversight cannot be trusted, and worse yet, are intentionally poisoning us? Even when we recognize that vaccine safety has been a bluff—one that has killed and disabled millions—we wonder, how could that possibly have happened?

Gavin de Becker has decided to help us understand a very important part of the institutional capacity that has perpetuated the bluff—the Washington and medical infrastructure that was created to manufacture and defend the lies, with a focus on the Institute of Medicine (IOM), a private institute (now called the National Academy of Medicine) in Washington, DC. It turns out that the IOM has a long and distinguished history of protecting the government and corporations from the legal and financial liabilities of poisoning people; the list of poisons includes not just childhood vaccines but also the anthrax vaccine, baby powder, silicone implants, and burn pits—poisons linked to outcomes like Gulf War syndrome, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and cancer. The IOM has been well paid by the government and private businesses to debunk unpleasant and expensive truths, but as de Becker shows, we now have enough leaked transcripts and government whistleblowers to understand how the manufacturing of lies about medicine and science has worked.

De Becker is a security specialist often described as America’s foremost authority on managing violent behavior. His success is hard-earned and well-deserved. His firm, Gavin de Becker & Associates, is a highly successful business providing protection and security services to an impressive roster of individuals and companies. I have often pointed to his fascinating first book, The Gift of Fear: Survival Signals That Protect Us from Violence, in our annual Solari Report book recommendations—his advice can literally save your life.

De Becker is also a loyal friend to those who know him. He has provided security to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for years and was instrumental in keeping him safe during the presidential campaign. I doubt that de Becker enjoys seeing the beating that Kennedy has been enduring as he tries to turn the machinery in Washington. Forbidden Facts makes an invaluable contribution, helping to guard Kennedy’s back and protect Kennedy from the verbal violence and slander that he has managed since assuming his position as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Forbidden Facts is also a useful tool for families trying to practice informed thinking about vaccines and pharmaceuticals. It is well written, well organized, and offers practical presentations for parents trying to navigate a topic overwhelmed by propaganda and disinformation.

We live in a society in which too many people make their living doing things that harm others. It is refreshing to hear from a man who has built a successful career protecting us all from harm—whether the metal comes in the form of a bullet or is injected into our arms. De Becker is charming, perceptive, intelligent and—best of all—truthful. You will never go wrong considering his advice and hearing what he has to say.

I highly recommend Forbidden Facts.

Note: Our one objection to de Becker’s methodology is his enthusiastic use of QR codes for the citations. There are many reasons not to use QR codes (see examples in the links below), and at Solari, we have been warning about the “convenience” cover story peddled for QR codes for quite some time. As discussed in online forums like Reddit, a widespread sentiment is also that book referencing via QR code interferes with the reader’s experience: “If I buy a book, I want a book, not a glorified list of links.”

On QR codes:

QR Codes: Useful Tool, or Privacy Disaster?

QR Codes and Data Privacy: Expert Opinion on the Implications of Using QR Codes for Tracking and Data Collection