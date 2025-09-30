The Solari Report’s Substack

Renate Lindeman
2dEdited

Great interview the other day. I especially appreciated the bits when you both got to these deeper -and fundamental- thoughts: "...these materialists make no attempt to define consciousness: “Consciousness remains so undefined that most neuroscientists tend to avoid it altogether.” That fundamental and probably decisive omission may become the downfall of the mind manipulators—when a model or map is wrong, one risks unexpected results."

Can we compare it to their attempts to manipulate life through CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing which results in 'unintended outcomes'? Genetic 'science' is based on a model that determines about 90% of our DNA as junk-dna.....that means that they 'think' they understand only about 10% of it.

How can you (try to) manipulate life without understanding it? These people have reached the peak of Mount Stupid. If their 'science' wasn't so destructive, it would be hilarious.

csofand
3d

This reminds me of the book "The Indoctrinated Brain" by Michael Nehls.

He speculates that the covid shots shut down the hippocampus, turning us into docile more controlled beings.

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/167898031-the-indoctrinated-brain

