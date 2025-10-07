Kelly Patricia O’Meara was one of the first courageous investigative journalists to document the dangerous drugging of our children with psychiatric medications, the absence of science to support doing so, and the relationship between highly drugged children and school shootings.
Kelly’s articles for the Washington Times’ Insight Magazine started with “Guns & Doses” and ultimately led to her first blockbuster book, Psyched Out: How Psychiatry Sells Mental Illness and Pushes Pills that Kill, published in 2006. It was Kelly who first warned me in the 1990s about the drugging of our children. I remember sitting at Kelly’s dining room table and showing her how to calculate how much the large cap pharma stocks went up in value for each child they got on the “Ritalin treadmill.”
Kelly has just published her new book, Still Psyched Out: And Nobody Is Getting Better. This is an update of her previous analysis—demonstrating that the trend that should have been reversed when her first groundbreaking coverage was available to Congress has headed in absolutely the wrong direction (Kelly is a former Congressional staffer of excellent reputation, and Insight Magazine was automatically delivered to all Congressional offices). We are still poisoning our children.
The best way I know to stop this is one child and one family at a time. Just say no. Make sure your children get all the things they need to be happy and healthy—starting with good nutrition from fresh local food that is real and contains no pesticides, other chemicals, or pharmaceuticals. Then, keep them away from the brainwashing machine.
I just heard from a subscriber who moved last month to a new state and school district. She was just informed that the local school district is planning on administering mental health assessments to all the children. They needed authorization from the parents of children in Grade 3 and higher, but they were not planning on obtaining authorizations for children in kindergarten through Grade 2. I strongly advised that she march in and make sure that there would be no mental health assessment of her child.
If you are in this situation, get a lawyer if you have to. We send kids to school to learn to read and write. We don’t need schools signing our children up for step one on the poison train—whether through mental health assessments, sex surveys, or health care mandates—especially when that “train” can lead to government control of your child and their body.
We are in a war—and our children are targets. Kelly Patricia O’Meara continues to be one of the strongest voices providing you and your family with the hard data you need to see the game that is afoot and ammunition that can help you protect your children on the battlefield.
Still Psyched Out available HERE
Thanks for reading The Solari Report’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
Old retired special education teacher here now living and observing a conservative Amish community for nearly 20 years. There are about 100 children in school right now. Probably about 200 have passed through the old schoolhouse doors in the past 20 years I’ve been watching. There have been ZERO Austic kids, 2 Downs Syndrome, 2 severe genetic disorder, 0 ADHD, 0 neurological disorders, 1 severe allergies which he out grew. Since my job was identification of special education kids I feel pretty confident that I’ve not missed identifying anyone. The kids I know are remarkably calm, self assured and strong physically. What’s different? Most never see a doctor because they are born at home, don’t do well-baby checkups, don’t do vaccines, us herbs for health remedies first and only resort to medicines including Tylenol when symptoms get severe. Eat home made bread, home grown vegetables and raw milk direct from the cow, spend huge amounts of time outside, do not avoid dirt or manure 😱, go to school for only 6 months a year, have a fairly short day, no homework usually (because most have home jobs/chores). Discipline is universal and parents enforce it but in 20 years I have never witnessed corporal punishment not seen a child yelled at nor belittled. Children tend to hang out in family flocks usually around parents who clearly love them. There is almost no sibling rivalry that I have witnessed. Kids are not infantilized. Even very young children can develop advanced skills (I mention one below) and often take over running the whole farm by 15. By 21 they are considered adults and can marry and often do with a home already built and a career well established. There is no teen rebellion or angst. Odd. But it just doesn’t happen. About skill development- one little boy was riding mules at 3 and training them by 5. I have video to prove it. All of them learn to build, weld, plow, grade roads and on and on because they are asked to work with community members and it’s just part of the culture. So these fancy pants educators with their useless PhDs should stop for a minute and look at what actually works.
Yes, well said Catherine! Kids also need NATURE...especially those with "special needs", who in many cases are far more brilliant than many acknowledge. It's why I created this project to encourage educators to get kids OUTSIDE, and away from the barrage of technology! Check out the Outdoors for Autism Poster Gallery here: https://substack.com/@supersonicuniversal/note/c-119167343