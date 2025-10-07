The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Lee's avatar
Barbara Lee
3d

Old retired special education teacher here now living and observing a conservative Amish community for nearly 20 years. There are about 100 children in school right now. Probably about 200 have passed through the old schoolhouse doors in the past 20 years I’ve been watching. There have been ZERO Austic kids, 2 Downs Syndrome, 2 severe genetic disorder, 0 ADHD, 0 neurological disorders, 1 severe allergies which he out grew. Since my job was identification of special education kids I feel pretty confident that I’ve not missed identifying anyone. The kids I know are remarkably calm, self assured and strong physically. What’s different? Most never see a doctor because they are born at home, don’t do well-baby checkups, don’t do vaccines, us herbs for health remedies first and only resort to medicines including Tylenol when symptoms get severe. Eat home made bread, home grown vegetables and raw milk direct from the cow, spend huge amounts of time outside, do not avoid dirt or manure 😱, go to school for only 6 months a year, have a fairly short day, no homework usually (because most have home jobs/chores). Discipline is universal and parents enforce it but in 20 years I have never witnessed corporal punishment not seen a child yelled at nor belittled. Children tend to hang out in family flocks usually around parents who clearly love them. There is almost no sibling rivalry that I have witnessed. Kids are not infantilized. Even very young children can develop advanced skills (I mention one below) and often take over running the whole farm by 15. By 21 they are considered adults and can marry and often do with a home already built and a career well established. There is no teen rebellion or angst. Odd. But it just doesn’t happen. About skill development- one little boy was riding mules at 3 and training them by 5. I have video to prove it. All of them learn to build, weld, plow, grade roads and on and on because they are asked to work with community members and it’s just part of the culture. So these fancy pants educators with their useless PhDs should stop for a minute and look at what actually works.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Anne O's avatar
Anne O
2d

Yes, well said Catherine! Kids also need NATURE...especially those with "special needs", who in many cases are far more brilliant than many acknowledge. It's why I created this project to encourage educators to get kids OUTSIDE, and away from the barrage of technology! Check out the Outdoors for Autism Poster Gallery here: https://substack.com/@supersonicuniversal/note/c-119167343

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Solari Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture