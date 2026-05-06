The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

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chris fike's avatar
chris fike
May 6

I have to reinstate the 2 day rule. If I want to buy something, wait two days to see how I really feel. The AI has companies send a sale text the same day I get paid. It works, for them.

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
May 6

The attempt to get us to support and subject ourselves and be subjugated to Their paradigm. Have us consent, comply, and compromise our greater heritage of creating realities. To subscribe to Their banal lowest hanging fruit shit.

Almost over. You can FEEL Their desperation.

Then? The Woo.

Nobody's ready for it.

Adios Technosphere.

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