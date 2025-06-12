“The mRNA platform didn’t work. The mRNA products did not prevent infection or transmission. They did not have any other recognizable benefit. They caused a lot of injuries and deaths.” ~ Debbie Lermanption

Debbie Lerman is a first-rate investigative researcher and writer. Her new book, The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning and the Covid Coup, walks us through the nuts and bolts of the legal and regulatory implementation of the U.S. Covid-19 pandemic response. In addition to providing answers, the book raises a number of unanswered questions about what happened.

Lerman documents in great detail that the pandemic response was a military-intelligence operation made possible by the billions of taxpayer dollars dedicated in recent decades to biodefense planning and preparation. She makes clear that it had little to nothing to do with health, medicine, and science. Indeed, one of the benefits of reading Lerman is to explore the complete divorce of U.S. pandemic policy from medical reality.

One of Lerman’s areas of focus is Deborah Birx’s leadership of the pandemic response as a military operation. Another is the nature of the mRNA technology used in many of the Covid shots. These areas are important to keep in the limelight, given the Trump Administration’s extraordinary efforts to continue to promote mRNA injections and to build a digital control grid—including the substantial role being played by Palantir, which appointed Deborah Birx to its Federal Advisory Board in late 2022.

Lerman’s investigation leads the reader to unanswered questions such as the following:

Who really ran the military-intelligence operation? (It clearly was not the U.S. Congress or the Executive Branch.)

What were the goals of the military-intelligence operation?

What is mRNA technology, and why are there such extraordinary efforts to poison the population with it?

To truly understand and address these questions would require integrating into the analysis other areas of U.S. government and central bank budgets and operations during this period, but that kind of integration is outside the scope of Lerman’s research. Her goal is to document the divergence between medical reality and the implementation of a mass atrocity.

We know that the G7 central bankers reviewed the plan for the Going Direct Reset in August 2019—and their remarkable expansion of the money supply began that fall. It is clear to me that the deflationary effects of pandemic policies not only delayed the inflationary impact of this financial reset but provided attractive conditions for plunder on Main Street.

Whether one considers the shift of market share into publicly traded stocks, or the field day enjoyed by the beneficiaries of a $5 trillion injection into the money supply, or the pumps of SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) and crypto, or the bankruptcy and shutdown of small business, we know that the Going Direct Reset and the pandemic response killed and disabled many people—it was not just the mRNA shots but the combination of all of these policies and actions that was lethal. If we want to understand what happened during this period, we need to find a way to integrate our understanding of the military-intelligence operation with the extraordinary profits made by private investors and the ongoing consolidation of political and economic power. It is also important to understand the mind control technology that made the related propaganda and censorship go, as it continues to be an essential weapon in building the digital control grid.

You can always identify high-integrity journalists because they are generous in crediting important collaborators. Lerman points to the efforts by Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova to document the pandemic response as a military operation and also credits Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute for supporting serious research and scholarship such as that carried out by Lerman, Toby Rogers, and David A. Hughes. Indeed, Brownstone Institute is the publisher for The Deep State Goes Viral, and Tucker authors the Foreword.

Lerman’s book is an excellent contribution, documenting the hijacking of health policy by the national security state in a covert campaign that is poisoning and sterilizing the American people.

