The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AussieManDust's avatar
AussieManDust
2d

No plan survives contact with the enemy. 🤷 What has been unleashed will degrade us all & maybe wipe us out. I just hope that the Elite$ wither with us, that we can close our fists around their necks before the lights go out. And an Army of Luigis...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
2d

Past time to Expoze Hold Accountable Responsible the lazy good for nothing corrupt politicians that have allowed all the Crimes Corruption Treason to Exist Continue for so long Complicit Term Limits a must Stupid Taxpayer$ played like Useless Idiots that they are

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Solari Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture