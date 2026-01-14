The Solari Report’s Substack

The Outlaw
5d

The perfidiously named "FEDERAL Reserve" should have never been allowed in the first place and "The Feds" original Mandate broken long ago that being Maintain A STABLE Currency---implying the purchasing power of the dollar to not erode was it has by at least 99% since it's 1913 authorization. That there should have been enough to Shut Er Down long ago. If a Gold Coin has maintained it's purchasing power but the $ has not, there is something seriously wrong here.

Now enter the nonsensical "2% Inflation TARGET" by Bernanke and the other moron Janet Yellen who I'd guess wouldn't be able to balance her own check book---These Fabian-Keyensian fools believe Inflation=Organic Economic Growth, which is total nonsense. I don't believe they truly believe that and are merely Thieves in $20,000 custom tailored worsted wool suits.

The company named followed our lovely friends at Bain Capital who Mittens Romney was a part of to "acquire" companies, lay off staff and asset strip the company before moving Mfg offshore. Rick Snyder, former "conservative": Governor of Michigan who had been CEO of Gateway Computer pulled the same crap on a Domestically manufactured PC in the Midwest, fired most everyone and shipped MFG to China.

Now they want to spend $2.5 Billion to "remodel" the Feds DC HQ.

These Folks are all Thieves and enemies of Humanity. I'm afraid they're just warming up for another "Great Taking" or lubing us all up for another Great........something or other.

God Bless, Miss Catherine.

Annelief
5d

If I only had Time & some Money Left to buy Books , I would certainly buy & read this Book : " The Lord`s of Easy Money " by Christopher Leonard !

