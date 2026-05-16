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gregory albright's avatar
gregory albright
1h

I wonder if this was ever completed, t e m analysis, and the article it says, "[The] goal was to develop methods to concentrate and purify virus samples, using transmission electron microscopy (TEM) analysis,"

that would certainly be a valuable asset in the war against big Pharma.

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Franklin T. Fiedler's avatar
Franklin T. Fiedler
5h

IMO, during the early 20th Century John D. Rockefeller, William Randolph Hearst, Sigmund Freud, John Dewey, and John Maynard Keynes (whether consciously collaborated or not) perpetrated a coup d'etat against the Judeo-Christian culture. Their metaphysics (matter and energy), epistemology (consensus dialectics), and ethics (natural selection) enshrined them and their current proteges as the "settled science" thereby banishing all dissenters as "outsiders".

Few Outsiders are as articulate as David William Rasnick appears to be from Jennifer Walters' Book Review.

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