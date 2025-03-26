“ Happiness is like keeping fit. You have to work out.” ~Mo Gawdat

I read Unstressable: A Practical Guide to Stress-Free Living because I found Mo Gawdat’s interviews about AI fascinating. He was the Chief Business Officer at Google. After learning about AI and coming to his conclusions about what it meant, he promptly resigned and changed his life.

I would note that if he hadn’t done so then, he would certainly do so now, given Google’s latest, highly stress-invoking announcements about what may be coming our way—including “erasing” its promise “not to use AI technology for weapons or surveillance” and acquiring the Israeli cloud security firm Wiz that is staffed by former Unit 8200 officers.

Gawdat co-authored Unstressable with stress management coach Alice Law. Gawdat approaches reducing and managing stress as an engineer. Law is more focused on our emotions. Together, they make for an interesting combination.

I’m betting that many Solari Report subscribers know a lot of the material and suggestions that Gawdat and Law cover. However, given the levels of change in the world and increasing stress, it never hurts to revisit them, especially if you want to be reinspired to do what you already know you should be doing.

I found a number of useful tips. For example, I am trying to take Gawdat’s suggestion to discipline our thoughts to being either joyful or productive. If you find yourself caught in negative thinking that is chronic or unproductive, try moving back into one of those two boxes—joyful or productive. When I am reviewing current events to prepare for our weekly Money & Markets show or our quarterly News, Trends & Stories, it is easy for me to find myself in a negative loop, so I am finding Gawdat’s advice quite useful.

Gawdat and Law also have a podcast and more materials at their Unstressable website.