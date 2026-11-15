Following a successful pilot run in 2026, the Solari Builders are now gearing up for their second cohort in early 2027. Applications are currently open.

Solari Builders is a 12-week course for young adults between the ages of 18 and 35 years who want to understand a rapidly changing world, pursue self-development, connect with like-minded individuals, and turn their vision into action. The course includes both online and in-person components, with a January 24 online launch date in 2027.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying, don’t delay! Applications close on December 12, and applicants are being interviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. But if you do not make it into the January cohort, don’t give up; qualified applicants will receive priority consideration for the next Solari Builders cohort later in 2027.

Here is long-time Solari ally and subscriber Ian Cain—founder, investor, and host of the Take That to the Bank podcast—encouraging interested individuals ages 18-35 to consider applying to the Solari Builders.

Link to Apply: https://solari.com/solari-builders-course-2027/

Full Blog: https://solari.com/calling-all-builders-solari-builders-applications-are-open-but-not-for-long/

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