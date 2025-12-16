“The best Christmas present that I ever heard tell of was given to Harper Lee by a couple who had a good year in business. They funded her a year’s worth of living expenses so she could write a book. She wrote To Kill a Mockingbird, which went on to sell over 40 million copies.” ~ Catherine Austin Fitts

As Christmas approaches, an anonymous source shares that Santa has become frustrated with ephemeral gadgets and planned obsolescence. Instead, we’re told that Santa is looking for gifts that feel meaningful, timeless, and magical. This year, more families—like Santa—are turning to cash gifts as well as physical gold and silver coins.

Using and gifting cash offers a tangible, surveillance-resistant medium of exchange that’s immune to power outages and natural disasters. Cash is great for everyday use and a fantastic way to give employee bonuses, tip the doorman, or thank your postal carrier.

When it comes to giving cash as a Christmas gift to children—as explored in Catherine Austin Fitts’ book Gifting to the Children We Love—cash also becomes the gift of education and a mechanism for investing in the prosperity of future generations.

As Fitts outlines, giving cash offers a powerful opportunity to foster financial literacy and independence from an early age. Rather than giving fleeting toys or gadgets that contribute to impulse loops, gifts of cash empower young recipients to learn budgeting, saving, and decision-making in real economic contexts. Over time, this can help them develop responsible habits and essential life-long skills.

Gifts of gold and silver coins have the additional benefit of offering loved ones of all ages a store of value and a contribution to their savings.

With gold trading at approximately $4,297 per ounce and silver at almost $62 per ounce (as of December 12, 2025)—both near-record highs amid economic jitters and interest rate-cut hopes—these metals aren’t just gifts; they’re hedges that have historically protected purchasing power in periods of inflation.

Stefan Gleason, President of Money Metals Exchange and one of Santa’s helpers, emphasizes smart selection for investments: “When it comes to choosing the best form of gold or silver from an investment standpoint, it’s important to look at the weight, purity, and cost of the item in comparison to the actual spot market—or ‘melt’—value of the precious metals it contains.”

Some companies advertise heavily and work on a commission model; these tend to offer coins at higher retail cost to keep that model profitable, similar to a retail jeweler. When searching for reputable dealers to work with, Gleason recommends avoiding the dealers who advertise on TV with high-priced celebrity spokesmen, and advises checking the live market price of gold and silver and only considering bullion that’s close to that market value: “The current price of gold and silver is apparent around the clock, seven days a week. It’s wise to make sure you are paying close to that spot market price.” You can read more about these issues at Solari’s post titled “Allergic to Numismatic Coins.”

When looking for gold or silver assets, it’s important to remove emotion from the purchase decision and think of that bling as a store of value. Reputable dealers like Money Metals Exchange in Idaho or Volunteer Precious Metals in Tennessee provide live spot pricing and bullion type options rather than collectibles, which ensures their clients are paying the lowest premiums for the highest purity items (.999 fine for gold and silver). If possible, it is always best to get pricing from several dealers or coin shops.

Classic choices include 1 oz sovereign coins. You can see a selection of silver and gold coins at the Solari Silver & Gold Payment Calculator.

For holiday giving, aesthetics may also be part of the equation. “For precious metals gifts, the considerations are often a little different,” Gleason says. “While giving something that has tangible value is important, so is visual presentation and sentimental value. There are many gold and silver items that check multiple boxes while their value is still mostly rooted in the gold or silver they contain.”

Beyond glitz, bullion’s appeal lies in its ability to build resilience—gold is up over 58% year-to-date, silver nearly 87%—shielding against inflation and uncertainty. Bundles from reputable dealers often feature mixed weights for family sharing, with discreet shipping ensuring a wonderful surprise under the tree.

For children, this approach aligns with Fitts’ emphasis on meaningful gifting that mentors children toward understanding real assets (versus speculative or manipulative financial systems), turning holiday generosity into a foundational lesson in personal responsibility and long-term wealth-building.

In addition, by including cash in holiday traditions, parents and caregivers can nurture what Fitts calls the true wealth of society—financially savvy and self-reliant future generations.

This Christmas, skip the disposable gifts and give something truly lasting: self-reliance.

Years from now, when that cash, gold or silver coin has encouraged strong financial habits, your loved ones will remember the holiday when you gave them a little piece of financial security. Merry Christmas—and happy stacking!

Read Solari’s 2025 Holiday Greetings.

