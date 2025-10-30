In the land of baguettes, berets, and once-unfettered liberté, a creeping dystopia is unfolding—not with tanks in the streets but with transaction limits, digital IDs, and bankcard mandates at your local café.

Yet, the spark of liberty is rising once again in the birthplace of Enlightenment ideals.

Vanessa Biard-Schaeffer, host of Solari’s occasional Via Europa Series, passed the torch of Lady Liberty in an exclusive interview for Solari Cash. Connecting the dots, Biard-Schaeffer shed light on how the humble exchange of euros—in cash—is subtly sparking conversations and planting seeds in the hearts and minds of the French, from the bustling markets of Lyon to the quaint cafés of Paris.

Digital ID: Normalizing Interoperability and Centralized Control

The French Don’t Understand the Implications of Going from a National ID Card to an Interoperable Digital ID

Although the recent announcement of a mandatory digital ID in the United Kingdom has sparked significant opposition in that country, the European Union’s more extensive, interoperable digital ID mandates have attracted little attention thus far. Biard-Schaeffer attributes the EU public’s inattention to cultural normalization, stating,

“French people have an ID card that we have from the time we are born. This ID card and passport is valid for your lifetime, and the law says you have to have your ID with you to prove who you are.”

Familiarity with the existing ID card has led to passive acceptance of digital ID. Biard-Schaeffer notes,

“Most people are not aware [of the implications of interoperability], and I don’t think it will be a shock for many people to move from the ID card to the digital ID.”

Interoperability refers to the ability of different digital systems to work together seamlessly—sharing everything from personal data to public functionality—across platforms and borders.

Breaking Through

The Cash Movement Is Bigger Than We Think

Although opposition to digital ID and centralized interoperable systems is, as yet, minimal, the cash movement is nonetheless gaining momentum.

In a tiny village in the south of France with a population of less than 100, Biard-Schaeffer shares how the news about cash is spreading:

“One of my neighbors said, ‘I have to show you this video of a very interesting woman.’ He sent me a video of Catherine. I had never told him about her, never shared what I was doing with her, and so I told myself, ‘Okay, the information is circulating—and much more than I would have expected.’”

Excited and encouraged by the reach of Solari founder Catherine Austin Fitts, Biard-Schaeffer began looking more closely at what was happening with cash in France.

Unlikely Allies – Cash Unites

Is There a Cash Movement in France?

“I was really quite skeptical at first,“ explains Biard-Schaeffer, doubting the existence of a cash movement in France. But, she says somewhat incredulously, “When I started to look, I found a couple of groups.”

Biard-Schaeffer was surprised by which groups are leading the French movement to support cash. She says that while she may not share all of their political views, on cash, they agree.

“They have designed lots of pictures, posters, and slogans to have people use cash. One other brilliant thing I found is that they also have a national movement where self-employed people working in shops offer goodies or discounts if people use cash in their shop.”

Make People Smile – Pay in Cash

When You Pay with Cash, You Get a Smile—and Most People Still Use Cash at Markets and Cafés

Contrary to what one might expect in a crowded grocery store or café, Biard-Schaeffer observes that she’s had wonderful experiences when paying in cash.

“When you pay in cash, you get a smile,” Biard-Schaeffer reports. “And they smile even more when I try to find exact change.”

In addition, paying in cash has helped Biard-Schaeffer build a network of like-minded individuals while living her principles. Moreover, she says, paying in cash helps her to stay on budget.

“I had to pay with a card the other day as I was traveling. I paid way more than I would have if I had had cash.”

While we’re all human, the experience was a subtle reminder to stay disciplined:

“I thought to myself, the moment that you let go and you don’t pay attention is the moment when they get much more than they should.”

For now, cash is still normal in France. Similar to Italy, the ratio of cash-to-card use is about 50:50. However, the scales are beginning to tip, Biard-Schaeffer warns.

“In the Netherlands, Finland, Luxembourg, or Estonia, it’s more like 40% cash to 60% card use.”

How to Get Started Using Cash

Three Ways to Integrate Using Cash in Daily Life

Biard-Schaeffer wraps up the interview with reasons to start paying in cash.

“First, start buying all your groceries with cash,” Biard-Schaeffer advises.

Both a subtle act of defiance and a budgetary triumph, using cash at the grocery store is a brilliant way to get started while also protecting one’s shopping cart from impulse buys such as ultra-processed foods.

“I find that I buy less because there’s not this automatic gesture,” Biard-Schaeffer explains, motioning her hand as if to swipe with a card. “It’s also more freeing to pay in cash. I don’t have to have a big purse, I just put my euros and coins in my pocket and it’s much more relaxing.”

Even more importantly, Biard-Schaeffer comments that in small communities, buying with cash cultivates familiarity and trust.

“There is a relationship that is built, and I think in case of a crisis, people will tend to be more confident in you and trust you, in the event that you have to ask for credit.”

In places ranging from New Zealand to Western North Carolina, many people have recently learned an important lesson: when the power goes out or disaster strikes, it is the communities of trust that we build and invest in that will ensure our survival.

As Catherine Austin Fitts frequently reminds us, now is the time to invest in the “people bank.”

Buy local, pay in cash.

If you’ve enjoyed this interview and would like to learn more about the Cash Movement, consider becoming a Solari Cash Substack subscriber.

Watch the full interview on our YouTube.

Looking for more action items? Join the Solari 60 -Day Cash Challenge! If you are eating out, get the check, count out those dollars, and walk to the counter. Tip in cash. Pay cash at local markets, use coins for coffees, or barter with neighbors—each act chips away at centralized control. Make sure to tag us on X and Instagram whenever you do use cash.

#SolariCashChallenge

#UseCash

#CashEveryDay

Our cash content is designed to grow into a thoughtful, evolving and valuable resource for financial freedom. Your support through donations will make this possible, helping us commission guest pieces, deepen the research, and dedicate the time required to do this well.

You can donate here: solari.com/product/dona… Please quote “Team Cash” whilst doing so.