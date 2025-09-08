The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
4hEdited

Well said. Glad to see Catherine use the term criminal syndicate to describe our oppressors. Its not a government, its not a religion, its not a philosophy, its not a country, its not a tribe, its a criminal syndicate with its tentacles influencing different instances of those things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joseph Gorski's avatar
Joseph Gorski
4h

Thank you Catherine for your unwavering clarity and humility on these kind of issues

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Solari Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture