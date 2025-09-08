“What can be done to one can be done to all.”
~ Catherine Austin Fitts
A subscriber submitted a question to Ask Catherine & the Solari Team about the historical clash of Muslim and Christian civilizations as it pertains to present-day Palestinians.
In this 12-minute excerpt, Catherine emphasizes that we should all care about upholding the rule of law and stand up for sovereignty, no matter how we may feel about a particular cultural group.
Urging us to “see the game” and recognize the real enemy, Catherine reminds us that Gaza (and Lahaina, Paradise, East Tennessee, etc.) “is a method.”
“What I have a problem with is a criminal syndicate deciding they want your land, they want your oil and gas, they want your aquifers and water, so they’re just going to kill you and take all your stuff.”
Well said. Glad to see Catherine use the term criminal syndicate to describe our oppressors. Its not a government, its not a religion, its not a philosophy, its not a country, its not a tribe, its a criminal syndicate with its tentacles influencing different instances of those things.
Thank you Catherine for your unwavering clarity and humility on these kind of issues