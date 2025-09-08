1× 0:00 -11:44

“What can be done to one can be done to all.” ~ Catherine Austin Fitts

A subscriber submitted a question to Ask Catherine & the Solari Team about the historical clash of Muslim and Christian civilizations as it pertains to present-day Palestinians.

In this 12-minute excerpt, Catherine emphasizes that we should all care about upholding the rule of law and stand up for sovereignty, no matter how we may feel about a particular cultural group.

Urging us to “see the game” and recognize the real enemy, Catherine reminds us that Gaza (and Lahaina, Paradise, East Tennessee, etc.) “is a method.”