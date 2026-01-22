The Solari Report’s Substack

Phil
2d

Catherine Austin Fitts is without doubt one of the most admirable people I've come across since taking an interest in politics. I've forwarded this article to several people.

I'm very interested in astrology and all the signs say we're going through a twenty year period of massive change.

I don't know how aware Catherine is of what's going on in Europe but Trump is making America deeply unpopular over here. I suspect the long term trend is for the continent to shift towards working with Russia. What my home country the UK will do it's hard to say. In the short term we'll probably suffer some kind of colour revolution via an engineered financial crisis, perhaps as early as next year. It wouldn't take much given our over-financialisation.

That said more and more thinking people are recognising that our City based model has run its course. It's just that for now we have a Chancellor firmly in their pockets. And of course the opposition party (Reform / Conservatives - two parties but basically the same people) ARE the City. So no doubt we'll go through some kind of major perhaps catastrophic collapse before we finally move on from the disaster of neoliberalism.

I just pray to God that all the sh-ts get their comeuppance in the end.

One of the things Oswald Spengler said in his civilisational theory was that the winter of a civilisation was marked by the rule of money and also sterility. It's funny to consider that the elites view themselves as Masters of the Universe when in reality they're just part of the cycle like anyone else.

Autumn
2d

This is probably my favorite article yet! I literally printed it off and will keep it in a file... And I'm going to buy the books she listed. I certainly hope that President Trump is engaging Catherine's expertise, wisdom and listening to her solutions! I wish he had her in his Cabinet!

