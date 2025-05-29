Concerns Regarding Nanoparticles as Pathogens and the Future of Nanodiagnostics
By Dr. Antonietta M. Gatti
Note: Solari has made a donation of $500 to the Nanodiagnostics Foundation, and we would encourage others to do the same before June 16 to allow this very important research to continue.
An Italian friend recently shared with me the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) report. I read it carefully, particularly the section on potential causes of disease, especially in children. However, I noticed that dust and particulate matter were not listed as pathogenic agents.
In Europe, limits on airborne concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 have been in place for years. While these limits are regulatory, they represent an acknowledgment of the health risks posed by fine particulates. It is well-known that working in mines or being present in Lower Manhattan during the collapse of the Twin Towers had severe health consequences. Less recognized, however, is the potential harm caused by ultra-processed foods (e.g., titanium nanoparticles [NPs] in chocolate and sauces). Another overlooked issue is the possible role of foreign nanosized bodies in diseased tissues. Pathologists rarely examine whether such particles are present in cancerous growths, yet our analysis of 5,000 cancerous tissue samples from various organs consistently revealed submicroscopic particulate matter. Knowledge of chemistry further suggests an industrial or environmental origin for these particles. Over the past four years, we have also come to understand how harmful injected NPs can be.
Unfortunately, the MAHA report makes no mention of nanoparticles as potential pathogens.
Some years ago, I had the privilege of corresponding with Robert F. Kennedy after he read my 2017 article on foreign body contamination in vaccines [published in the International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination]. He praised my research and courage in addressing this issue. Shortly afterward, my home and laboratory were raided by the police, who seized my computers. I later recovered them without data extraction after disclosing that two state secrets (properly documented) were stored on one of the devices—computers that were analyzed at 2:00 a.m in the police department.
For the past year, I have exchanged emails with Robert until his appointment [as HHS Secretary] led to the closure of the email address I used to send him scientific updates. I have since attempted to share scientific information, research proposals, and medical references with MAHA, but my submissions have gone unacknowledged. I even offered to conduct seminars on nanopathology at my own expense, but to no avail.
Now, I face a critical challenge: By June 16, I must pay €30,000 for the maintenance of our scanning electron microscope—funds I do not have. Without this payment, the Nanodiagnostics Foundation will be forced to cease its investigative work.
All it would have taken was for Robert to acknowledge NPs as emerging pathogens (Pfizer, for one, is well aware of their risks) and to discuss nanopathology and the work of Dr. Gatti. Such recognition could have attracted donors. Yet, it was not done. The fact that children are dying of cancer—or that infants as young as three months old have silver nanoparticles in their brains—does not seem to be a MAHA priority.
The last two studies I am submitting (upon request) to scientific journals focus on frontotemporal dementia and on new evidence of blood contamination, respectively. Both studies show the presence of nanocontamination.
I remain hopeful that these critical issues will receive the attention they deserve.
Antonietta Gatti, FSBE
Nanodiagnostics Foundation
Links
How to Donate (Bank Wire Instructions)
EW, GROSS! NOT MY BRAIN! NOT MY MIND! Wish I could afford to donate to Dr. Gatti.
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
This is encouraging to know others are exposing nanoparticulates in our human system and environment.
In Australasia matt. j.a.o.b from matt’s microscopy from Matt’s Microscopy particularly photographs self-assembling structures in injected peoples’ blood as well as exposes dental and medical anaesthetics contain nanoparticles - and David Nixon (davidnixon@substack.com) and Drs Mark and Sam Bailey continually expose the Pharma establishment’s hold on allopathic medicine.
When we are subjected to Gate’s particules from the sky and subterfuge infitration in medical injections is continuing what covid injections started, no wonder covid mandates are being downplayed. Smoke & Mirrors.
The Euthanasia of Humanity continues unabated.