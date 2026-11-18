Twelve Solari Core Concepts to Help You Successfully Navigate with Harry Blazer

By Catherine Austin Fitts

I have been collaborating off and on with long-time ally Harry Blazer for over 20 years. With his fascinating background—ranging from a career in music to success as a food entrepreneur and grocery store consultant—Harry is someone who has made a significant effort to understand the key ideas underlying my work.

For example, Harry fully grasps the intent and message of my seminal “Red Button Story,” which I have been re-emphasizing of late as I argue that we cannot keep financing our enemy and then expect anything to change. Summarizing, he states that the Red Button Story “reveals one of the most consequential contradictions of modern civilization: people who sincerely oppose corruption, exploitation and destructive economic activity often remain financially dependent upon and supportive of the very systems they condemn.”

This week, Harry—and Solari Builder Tom Shaw—join me to discuss a series Harry has published at his Substack, titled “Exploring the Mind of Catherine Austin Fitts,” in which he expounds on 12 of my core concepts. Harry is no stranger at Solari, having launched and run our Food Series from 2016 to 2019.

Full Report: https://solari.com/twelve-solari-core-concepts-to-help-you-successfully-navigate-with-harry-blazer/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=clips&utm_content=twelve-core-concepts

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