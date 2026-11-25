Global Governance and the Power of Cartels with Simon Dixon

By Catherine Austin Fitts

In late October, Simon Dixon did an excellent interview on the Danny Jones Podcast, in which he laid out his paradigm for observing global power. Simon’s approach is very helpful for seeing the world beyond the geopolitics of nation-states—a world in which resources and operations continue to privatize in the face of the rising power of corporations and private investment networked into global central banks.

I joined Danny Jones for an interview shortly after Simon and was able to pick up where Simon left off. It was easy because Simon and I share very similar views on what is happening but contribute different information flows. Hence, I was eager to get Simon back on the Solari Report to integrate the discussion and how it relates to the dramatic events unfolding now.

In my interview with Simon this week, we start with his description of the leading global cartels, which he neatly summarizes as FIC, MIC, and TIC—the Financial-Industrial Cartel, the Military-Industrial Cartel, and the Technology-Industrial Cartel. We then move into how cartelization is playing out in current events—from regime change at Nvidia to the Anthropic initial public offering (IPO) to the impact of the U.S. elections on the rollout of payment stablecoins and the tokenization of the stock market as markets move to 24/7 trading. We also talk about growing automation and the resulting wave of deflation coming from China’s successful integration of robotics. Finally, we get into questions about the people running FIC, MIC, and TIC—who is really doing this, and who really has the power.

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