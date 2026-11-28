State Leaders Briefing: Bringing Financial Freedom to Your County with Commissioner Andy Fox

Solari’s monthly online Financial Transaction Freedom briefings are designed to support state legislators, other elected officials, and engaged citizens who are working to preserve American freedoms.

Solari has been developing robust model legislation designed to protect financial transaction freedom, preserve access to cash, and establish safeguards against the growing digital control grid. Bringing Financial Freedom to Your County took place on Thursday, November 19, 2026, focusing on bringing these protections to the local level. During this briefing, we also covered what citizens can do at the city and county levels to protect their communities, preserve financial freedom, and strengthen local control.

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