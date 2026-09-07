The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
2d

I have tremendous respect for everything you do, Catherine. Thank you for your hard work and your integrity.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rebecca Lee's avatar
Rebecca Lee
2d

My father, who was an honest and honorable man, joined the Foreign Service for the same sort of reasons his father became an Episcopalian missionary in China in the beginning of the 20th century. When my father retired, he went to work for the Pharmaceutical Manufacturer's Association. Apparently those companies were not so bad until the MBAs came in and took over. My brother claimed he could remember exactly when it happened.

Reply
Share
2 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Solari Report · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture