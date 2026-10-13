The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Williams's avatar
Daniel Williams
2d

Excellent! I think I am going to turn down my Shriek-O-Meter. It varies from day to day but has been in the red lately. This is a good reminder to step back and smell the roses (if they're not being killed by geoengineering). Thank you!

Reply
Share
Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)'s avatar
Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)
3d

Great article. Thank you. Herbert Marcuse referred to this concept of "reactive thinking and useless activation" as "HAPPY CONSCIOUSNESS." Few things happen by accident do they? Thanks again.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Solari Report · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture