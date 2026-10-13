Reposted from Harry Blazer’s “Exploring the Mind of Catherine Austin Fitts” Series

Catherine Austin Fitts uses the term “Shriek-O-Meter” to describe the escalating machinery of fear, outrage and emotional intensity that dominates modern media. Its significance goes far beyond sensational journalism. When human attention is continually captured by crises, scandals, enemies and emergencies, people may become intensely engaged while accomplishing almost nothing. They react rather than investigate, argue rather than organize and consume information rather than exercise agency. The most effective distraction is therefore not something trivial. It is something that feels overwhelmingly important. The Shriek-O-Meter does not require people to become apathetic. It accomplishes something far more useful: it keeps them activated while directing their activation away from the structures that actually determine their lives.

Catherine Austin Fitts has for years used a wonderfully descriptive term for one of the defining phenomena of modern society: the Shriek-O-Meter. In a 2015 interview she described the repetitive saturation of the media environment with frightening narratives as something that could “white out any discussion” of major financial and geopolitical developments occurring simultaneously. Years later, describing the extraordinary information environment of 2020, she explained that she found it far more useful to follow actual financial flows than to listen to the media Shriek-O-Meter. The insight is deeper than a criticism of sensational journalism. The Shriek-O-Meter describes a system in which attention itself becomes a contested resource.

Human beings possess only so much attention, emotional energy and cognitive capacity. Whatever captures those resources necessarily displaces something else. If millions of people spend their days processing an endless succession of scandals, atrocities, accusations, emergencies, political insults and existential threats, they may feel extraordinarily informed while possessing remarkably little understanding of the systems actually governing their lives. The Shriek-O-Meter therefore does not merely determine what people think about. More importantly, it determines what they do not have time to think about.

This is why the most effective distraction is seldom trivial. A population concerned about war, economic deterioration, corruption or loss of freedom is unlikely to be permanently diverted by celebrity gossip. Effective distraction must compete with genuinely important concerns. It therefore works best when the distracting subject is itself important, frightening or morally provocative. A real tragedy can become a distraction. A legitimate controversy can become a distraction. A genuine injustice can become a distraction. The question is not merely whether the event occurred or whether people should care about it. The question is whether the enormous quantity of attention directed toward it is proportional to its actual significance and whether that attention produces understanding and effective action or merely another cycle of emotional expenditure.

This creates an important distinction between information and activation. Much of what passes for news is not primarily informational. It is activating. The headline is designed to produce fear, anger, disgust, tribal identification or moral indignation before serious analysis has even begun. Social media intensifies the mechanism because emotional activation is extraordinarily effective at generating engagement. A frightened person clicks. An outraged person shares. An offended person replies. A furious person returns repeatedly to see what happened next. An economic system built upon engagement therefore discovers, quite naturally, that agitation is profitable. A political system discovers that agitation can mobilize constituencies. An institutional system discovers that emergencies can justify extraordinary measures. Different actors need not coordinate for their incentives to converge upon the same result: turn up the Shriek-O-Meter.

But the deeper consequence is political and psychological. A human being possesses only a finite capacity for meaningful concern. If that capacity is continuously flooded, concern itself begins to lose its discriminatory function. Everything becomes urgent. Every election is civilization’s last election. Every controversy threatens democracy. Every foreign conflict threatens world war. Every disease threatens catastrophe. Every political opponent becomes Hitler. Every technological development will either save humanity or destroy it. When everything is presented at maximum amplitude, the ability to distinguish signal from noise begins to disappear.

That is the genius of the Shriek-O-Meter. It does not silence people. It makes them loud.

Traditional censorship prevented people from receiving information. The contemporary system can accomplish something similar through the opposite method: give people more information than they could possibly assimilate, surround it with contradiction and then continuously increase its emotional amplitude. Instead of an information desert, create an information flood. Instead of forbidding discussion, produce ten thousand simultaneous discussions. Instead of preventing citizens from speaking, provide platforms upon which everyone can speak continuously to everyone else about everything.

Speech remains abundant while comprehension collapses.

The result can easily be mistaken for political engagement. People spend hours watching political programs, reading articles, forwarding videos, arguing online and following an endless procession of controversies. Yet very little of this activity changes the structures they are supposedly concerned about. The individual experiences the emotional sensation of participation without necessarily acquiring any corresponding increase in power.

This may be the Shriek-O-Meter’s most important function: the conversion of agency into reaction.

Agency requires concentration. It requires identifying causal structures, determining leverage points, establishing priorities and sustaining action over time. If a community discovers that its local government is spending money improperly, meaningful action may require months of examining budgets, submitting records requests, attending meetings, finding competent lawyers, educating neighbors and organizing politically. None of those activities produces the neurological stimulation of watching another outrageous video. Effective citizenship is often boring.

Reaction is exciting.

The reactive citizen awakens each morning asking: What happened? The sovereign citizen eventually begins asking a different question: What can I actually affect?

Fitts’s emphasis on “mapping the money” provides an excellent example. Money represents a kind of structural record. Budgets, contracts, ownership arrangements, investment flows, debt, taxation and procurement reveal what institutions are actually doing rather than what they say they are doing. Following these mechanisms is tedious compared with political theater, but that is precisely why it can be more revealing. Institutions may argue endlessly over rhetoric while quietly agreeing upon financial architecture. The screaming occurs on the stage while consequential transactions occur backstage.

The same principle can be applied almost everywhere. If you want to understand food consolidation, follow ownership and distribution. If you want to understand housing, follow land, credit and interest rates. If you want to understand medicine, follow reimbursement, patents, regulatory incentives and research funding. If you want to understand war, follow weapons procurement, strategic objectives and financial beneficiaries. If you want to understand digital control, follow identity systems, payment infrastructure, surveillance capability, data ownership and the gradual elimination of nondigital alternatives.

The Shriek-O-Meter directs attention toward events. Power is frequently exercised through systems.

Events are visible, dramatic and easy to narrate. Systems are distributed, technical and frequently boring. A politician’s outrageous statement can dominate the news for three days while a regulatory change affecting millions of people receives a paragraph. A spectacular crime can occupy television screens for weeks while changes to financial infrastructure proceed almost unnoticed. A cultural controversy can consume an entire population while new technological architecture quietly establishes capabilities that may remain in place for generations.

This does not mean every screaming headline is deliberately manufactured to conceal some particular development. Once media economics, political incentives, algorithmic amplification and human psychology become mutually reinforcing, the Shriek-O-Meter can become self-organizing. Everyone receives an incentive to increase the volume and almost no one receives an incentive to turn it down.

The effect nevertheless serves power.

A population permanently mobilized by yesterday’s outrage has little energy left to investigate tomorrow’s infrastructure. People become extraordinarily opinionated about personalities while remaining remarkably ignorant about mechanisms. They know which politician they hate but not who owns their bank. They can describe the latest scandal but not their county budget. They know the controversial sentence uttered yesterday but not the legislation passed last month. They know which symbolic position their tribe demands but not where their pension money is invested.

This is not ignorance in the traditional sense. It is misallocated intelligence.

And that is why simply consuming more alternative media does not necessarily solve the problem. The Shriek-O-Meter can exist outside mainstream media just as easily as inside it. Indeed, alternative media can become even more addictive because it offers the additional psychological reward of possessing forbidden knowledge. Every day produces another revelation, another conspiracy, another betrayal, another emergency and another prediction of imminent catastrophe. A person can escape one propaganda system only to become captive to another attention system.

The test cannot therefore be whether information is mainstream or alternative.

The test must be: Does this information increase my capacity to understand reality and act within it?

That question immediately changes one’s information diet. Some stories deserve enormous attention because they reveal structural changes with long-term consequences. Others deserve to be noticed and then released. Some demand political action. Others require personal action. Some require investigation. Others merely invite anger. The sovereign individual learns to distinguish between them.

This may be one of the most important disciplines of our time.

Every moment spent staring at the Shriek-O-Meter is a moment unavailable for building something outside its control: a business, a farm, a community, a family, a local political organization, an independent information network, a new economic relationship or simply a deeper understanding of the machinery governing one’s life. Effective resistance to dysfunctional systems therefore begins not merely by opposing them but by withdrawing attention from the spectacles that render opposition ineffective.

Attention is upstream from action. Whoever controls your attention does not necessarily control what you believe. Something more consequential may already have occurred: they have influenced what you are capable of doing.

That is the hidden danger of the Shriek-O-Meter. It can transform millions of intelligent, concerned and morally serious people into spectators of their own civilization. They may scream at the screen, argue with strangers and spend their days tracking the latest crisis while the structural machinery they oppose continues operating almost entirely undisturbed.

The antidote is not disengagement. It is productive engagement.

Turn down the Shriek-O-Meter. Identify what matters. Follow the money. Follow the infrastructure. Follow the mechanisms. Determine where your actions possess leverage. Then stay there long enough to accomplish something. Solari.com can help you do all this.

Because a civilization is not changed by the people who react most intensely to every alarm. It is changed by those who can still hear themselves think and who will act when everyone else is screaming.