The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

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AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
5d

I like that the tapeworm economy!! It is definitely now here in the 2026 and moving forward. I myself have written about it from that perspective. Well done.

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Robert Foertsch's avatar
Robert Foertsch
5d

Deployed Worldwide Through The TRUTH Network… Thank You

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