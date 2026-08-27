The Solari Report’s Substack

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Sera's avatar
Sera
Aug 27Edited

I have yet to hear a reasonable answer to two questions: Why do we have to choose? We already have digital money and we also have the option of using cash.

Second, why does digital money have to be tied to surveillance? Why not anonymous digital money. The logistics a very simple.

Of course, I know the answer to these questions: Control. But make them say it, every time. Don’t let them sell the nonsense about convenience, security, protection. It’s our world, not theirs.

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Aug 27

Things we need to know

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