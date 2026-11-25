Norman Rockwell. Freedom from Want, c. 1943. Oil on canvas. National Archives II, Colleges Park, MD. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Traditional dishes for the Thanksgiving dinner vary between families and regions in the U.S., but there are some popular staples that are standard on holiday menus. Here are some of these Thanksgiving “musts” as they appear in various masterpieces of fine art.

POTATOES

Before Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890) discovered the south of France with its incredible bright sunlight and fields of sunflowers, he tried to be a pastor in Nuenen in his native Netherlands. This was a rural area where the local farmers cultivated a lot of potatoes that fed the rest of the country. The sun shone infrequently and never very bright, so the skies were grey and the landscape had equally subdued colors. Van Gogh failed to become a preacher, but he started becoming a painter, learning during that time to paint portraits and still lifes.

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