The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

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Vicki S Ragland's avatar
Vicki S Ragland
5h

Glad I read this. Thanks.

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Clark Rector's avatar
Clark Rector
4h

Good read! Thank you Catherine. Interesting paradigm, presented in a non-pathologizing way, I say.

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