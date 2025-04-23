Originally published February, 2023
Many subscribers and readers of the Solari Report have asked how they can stop the implementation of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in the U.S. and other countries. It is important to recognize that there is a great deal that each one of us can do to take action. In a highly leveraged financial system such as we have, a single individual counts for a lot. Get ready to support Financial Transaction Freedom.
Here are actions that each of us can take:
1. USE CASH whenever possible—and let everyone know why you are using cash. Walk out on establishments that refuse to accept cash. When using remote facilities where cash is not possible, use checks if you can. We understand from one subscriber that check companies are scrambling to fill the orders of all of the bank customers who have requested checks recently. Whether the indicator is banking statistics or anecdotal reports from our subscribers, cash use is clearly rising.
Consider organizing in groups. Note this post from Mike Yeadon/Robin Monotti/Cory Morningstar’s Telegram channel:
“I’ve been in France for three months now. Their approach to this is simply fantastic I’d like to share a bit about it.
A very well known supermarket here decided to go cashless. A group of 50 people got together and agreed that they would all do a big shop on the same day. Piling their trolleys to the brim and each person getting to the checkout—the human checkout, not the machines—and having everything scanned before bringing cash out. The staff were absolutely overrun. Their management in a complete tizz, everyone repeatedly, calmly, and in a very organised and polite fashion acting as if they knew nothing. No edges, no rudeness, no humiliation.
The supermarket reinstated cash.
Petrol stations: filling up with fuel, then only having cash to pay.… Restaurants: groups of friends going out for dinner and nobody taking phones or credit cards, only cash…. They are doing it in every single area of France. Simply refusing to be part of it.
The reason it works is because it’s organised in large groups. One person here and another there doesn’t work. It needs to be really carefully constructed.”
2. NURTURE ANALOG. We want a healthy balance of digital and analog transaction options. What we do not want is an all-digital system—whether it is CBDCs or all of the other digital mechanisms. Some digitization is both healthy and efficient, but an all-digital system—with regards to virtually anything—is vulnerable to central control and manipulation. Roll back your use of digital systems, avoid biometric technology as much as possible, and don’t use QR codes! Get invasive surveillance systems out of your home. Use hard-wired Internet connections, not Wi-Fi, and find other ways to Loosen Technology’s Grip on Your Mind. While you are at it, refuse to use or support vaccine passports (see 22 Ways to Stop Vaccine ID Passports).
3. SEEK INTEGRITY. Transact with people of integrity, even if to do so appears to cost more. In the end, fraudsters and others who contribute to unhealthy systems through their own greed or lust for power cause untold losses. All those little expenses related to transacting with integrity can end up being lifesavers if the alternative is you having assets in Madoff and Lehman Brothers.
4. BANK AT AN INTIMATE SCALE. Find a good, well-managed local bank or credit union for your banking business (see How to Find a Good Local Bank). Talk to your bankers to educate them about the dangers to you and the bank of a CBDC system. See our template letter, which you can share with your bank, modifying it to include your own individual circumstances and CBDC-related concerns.
5. FINANCE YOUR FRIENDS, NOT YOUR ENEMIES. Start reducing your number of online and digital financial transactions and evolve away whenever possible from relying on or investing in the fintech and credit card companies that are financing and promoting digital IDs, vaccine or health passports, and CBDCs. Financing your local farmer or farm distribution service may not look like a great money-maker, but it means you will have a better chance of not being cornered into eating insects and lab-grown meat.
6. SUPPORT STATE OFFICIALS WHO SUPPORT FINANCIAL FREEDOM. Ask your state legislators to start a sovereign state bank like the Bank of North Dakota to protect your right to free financial transactions. Make sure it is a sovereign bank that supports (and does not and cannot compete with) private community banks and credit unions, and helps to ensure they can provide free private financial transactions.
While you are at it, ask them to start a state bullion depository. Then, in the worst-case scenario, you can use your gold and silver as a local currency (if your state has been smart enough to cancel sales tax on precious metals—if not, that’s another matter to bring up with state legislators).
A Sovereign State Bank and Bullion Depository for Tennessee with Senator Frank Nicely
State and Local Officials: You Are Stronger Than You Think You Are with Pete Kennedy
7. DEMAND THE NEW YORK FED BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE. Write and call your congressional representatives:
Tell each representative that you are a constituent and you want them to take the following actions, whether through legislation, denial of funding, or other available leverage they can apply:
—Mandate an audit of the New York Fed (which is the U.S. government’s depository and acts as agent for the U.S. government in its financial affairs).
—Insist that the government agencies that have failed to produce audits required by law, such as the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the U.S. Treasury produce annual clean audited financial statements.
—Trace where the $21 trillion in funds missing from the U.S. government accounts have ended up as part of the audits of the New York Fed, the Treasury, DOD, and HUD.
—Provide for a return of the missing money to the U.S. Treasury.
Clearly communicate that congressional representatives are not to pass any legislation or grant the Fed (most notably the New York Fed) any more powers or funding until the Fed is audited, transparent and held accountable, and makes restitution for all illegal transactions in U.S. government accounts held by it or its member banks. Congress should not accept any argument that the executive branch has the authority to proceed with the institution of CBDCs without congressional approval.
Note that $21 trillion amounts to $65,000 per person in the U.S. Also note that amounts missing subsequent to fiscal 2015 are not yet known.
[For those who would like to learn about the organization of the US central banking system, see The History and Organization of the Federal Reserve] To learn more about the $21 trillion missing from US government accounts and what it means to investors, see Solari’s Missing Money and our Missing Money Wrap Up.]
8. DEMAND THE U.S. EXIT THE WHO. Also ask your congressional representatives to end U.S. membership in the World Health Organization (WHO) and stop financing the WHO with our tax dollars. The WHO, among other unacceptable actions, is using the health care system to institute vaccine passports, which is simply a way of getting the authentication system needed for CBDCs and spatial control.
A template letter for use in drafting a letter to your representatives about the pending amendments to the WHO International Health Regulations is available here.
9. SAY NO TO TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION. Regarding taxation, the
CBDC is a way to implement taxation without representation. Ask all of your federal and state representatives and everyone you know before you pay your taxes on April 15th, why we should pay our taxes when (a) $21 trillion, or $65,000 per person in the U.S., is missing from government coffers and (b) the U.S. government has gone along with a system in which the government books are cooked via Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board Statement 56.
10. PROTECT THE SECOND AMENDMENT. It will be hard to legislate and adopt CBDCs in the United States if the population is well armed. Get trained and buy a gun. Support the groups fighting to protect the Second Amendment. Support the legislators who make sure that efforts at gun control are stopped.
Support the Constitution – Gun Ownership
11. WARN YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS. People need to know what the central bankers are planning so they, too, can take action now. Send these four videos to your friends and family who want to be free.
IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li: “Central Bank Digital Currencies for Financial Inclusion: Risks and Rewards”
BIS General Manager Augustín Carstens on CBDC: IMF Panel, “Cross-Border Payment: A Vision for the Future”
Prof. Richard Werner: Excerpt on CBDCs from Northern Light Convention
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on CBDC: “I Can See Why China Was Doing It”
Hero of the Week: March 27, 2023: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
12. DON’T LET PROPAGANDA CONVINCE YOU CBDCs ARE OK. Educate yourself about the propaganda tactics used to sell you on things that are not in your best interest.
13. CELEBRATE THE OPPORTUNITY. Decentralizing financial power can significantly improve our economy. It is a serious opportunity if we can grab it. Join with interested neighbors and explore practical opportunities—particularly around local fresh food. If we grow our own food supply, it will make it much harder for the bankers to control the transaction system. Start a Solari Circle if you want to defend each other and take local action together.
Central banks are pushing for central control—they believe if they do not do so, they will lose control. Given that they do not provide essential functions and their exercise of control is exceptionally damaging and expensive, that could be a very good thing for both our freedom and our pocketbooks.
The opportunity depends on our leadership. So start leading where you can and as you can. You never know what can happen until you try! Have more great suggestions? Subscribers can post in the comments below.
WONDERFUL ADVICE!
They can stick their f*cking damned CBDCs, NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine japs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
