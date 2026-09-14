The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

If Fed Doesn’t Lower Rates, Trump Says He’ll Stop Trading with Countries with Which the U.S. Has a Deficit

The Solari Report's avatar
The Solari Report

“Banquet of Consequences”

Solari Report Money & Markets: September 10, 2026 with Catherine Austin Fitts & John Titus

Full Report: Money & Markets Report: September 10, 2026 | Solari Report

Subscribe to: Solari Shop | Solari Report

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Solari Report · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture