Inflation Is Not Only about Money but Also about Time—and Fraud Costs You Both

3rd Quarter 2026 Wrap Up: News Trends & Stories

By Catherine Austin Fitts

This week, launching the 3rd Quarter 2026 Wrap Up, Dr. Joseph P. Farrell returns to discuss the quarter’s nine top stories for News Trends & Stories, along with sources of Inspiration.

As a heads-up, you will not want to miss the second part of News Trends & Stories the following week, when some of the Solari Builders join Joseph and I to discuss the Builders’ own Unanswered Questions.

Full report: https://solari.com/3rd-quarter-2026-wrap-up-news-trends-stories-top-stories-with-dr-joseph-p-farrell/

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