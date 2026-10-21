It’s Tempting to Accept the Simplest Explanation—But It’s Not Always the Most Natural or Reasonable Explanation

3rd Quarter 2026 Wrap Up: News Trends & Stories

Unanswered Questions

By Catherine Austin Fitts

This week, we continue with News Trends & Stories for the 3rd Quarter 2026 Wrap Up. In a twist on our usual format—wherein Dr. Joseph P. Farrell and I consider our list of “unanswered questions”—we decided to ask three of the graduates of our pilot Solari Builders course to craft questions for Joseph. These are augmented by open discussion and additional questions from other Builders.

Full Report: https://solari.com/3rd-quarter-2026-wrap-up-news-trends-stories-unanswered-questions-with-dr-joseph-p-farrell-and-the-solari-builders/

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