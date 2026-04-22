The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

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Health Lyceum's avatar
Health Lyceum
Apr 22

Have been living without a cell phone since 2012. Hubby insists I have a charged flip phone in my vehicle, 'just for emergencies', but it is rarely used. Life is still grand, and maybe even more so, as it seems that not being a slave to a cell phone is one of life's greatest luxuries !!

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Jo Patti Munisteri's avatar
Jo Patti Munisteri
Apr 22

Excellent and informative article as always Corey however Telegram is definitely not secure neither is WhatsApp. Signal is a little more secure. Nothing is completely secure but placing a PRW guard on your phone, laptop, Chromebook, iPad,computer etc will definitely put another barrier as well as using Nord VPN (even worked in China).

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