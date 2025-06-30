The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Rob Thomas
Jun 30

Great advice from Catherine. My advice for gold is to open an online account with a gold broker like Provident. There are several to choose from. Then buy either American Eagles or Buffalo 1oz coins. Buy the cheapest coins that are graded as "BU" (Brilliant Uncirculated). The gold will be sent to you. Keep the gold in your possion... There's and old saying... "If you don't hold it, you don't own it." Buy as much as you can. Your typical financial advisor/broker will discourage you from purchasing precious metals. They don't want you to withdraw and funds from your account in order to purchase precious metal, and thus reduce the funds they control and receive commissions on. They will always steer you toward paper gold IOUs. Best of luck in these incredible Orwellian times!

Andy
Jun 30

My first purchase was $2,000 in one-gram bars. The smaller units are more expensive by weight, but they are more liquid, a major consideration if one of your goals is disaster preparedness.

