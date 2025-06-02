The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Laird's avatar
Janet Laird
17m

Thank you for posting this. As a mother of eight and grandmother of 31, I am concerned, to say the least.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Solari Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture