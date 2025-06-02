Mind Control Tactics Used on Young People and Children (and Everyone Else)
By Catherine Austin Fitts
Note: We first published this commentary on January 21, 2020. We continue to add new items to the collection.
Nearly every day I hear from parents and relatives deeply concerned regarding the effects of smartphone and online technology on their loved ones, particularly children. I just sent someone a collection of links regarding entrainment and mind control technology. I am republishing it here. Kids entrained on video games, watching porn, trained in covert operations, attracted into occult and demonic practices, used as school shooters—these things are real.
If you are a parent, you need to understand that your children are targets of some of the most powerful people and dangerous technology on the planet. It is your job to understand this and protect them. Giving organized crime a direct shot at their minds is a dangerous affair—and can ultimately also give organized crime direct access to their character and their body as well as your family and family resources.
Subscribers are welcome to suggest additional links in the comments section. I would like to build this into a collection that can help us all protect our young people.
Thank you for everything you are doing to make sure our children and future generations grow up in a healthy and happy environment!
Solari Reports:
Entrainment Technology, Subliminal Programming & Financial Manipulation
The CIA, NSA & Google, with Nafeez Ahmed
Control 101, including list of Movies and Documentaries (PDF magazine and web presentation)
Political Control and Pedophilia with Jon Rappoport
The Cosmic Implications of Mind Control with Dr. Joseph Farrell (interview and book review)
The Many Faces of Mind Control
Technologies for Mind Control with Dr. Nick Begich
Soft Mind Control: More Than 100 Years of Propaganda with Michelle Stiles
See also Best Books for 2020, including Secret Don’t Tell by Carla Emory
Documentaries and Lectures:
Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, Addiction Expert Discusses Risks to Children from Screen Time and Tech Overuse
You Will Wish You Watched This Before You Started Using Social Media
Professor Rafael Yuste on Mapping Neurons, Neuro-Rights, and Understanding the Brain
DARPA SBIR: Profusa Implantable Biosensors – Col. Matt Hepburn
Journalist’s Explosive Testimony Reveals the Media’s Criminal Conspiracy
to Commit Genocide
Solari Book Reviews:
Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters by Abigail Shrier
Glow Kids: How Screen Addiction Is Hijacking Our Kids—
and How to Break the Trance by Nicholas Kardaras
Addiction by Design: Machine Gambling in Las Vegas by Natasha Dow Schüll
Your Brain on Porn: Internet Pornography and the Emerging Science of Addiction
Mark M. Rich on the Nuts & Bolts of Tyranny
Mind Control Tactics Used on All Ages:
James Giordano: Bold New Neuroscience; Brave New Neuroethics?
Dr. James Giordano: The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future
Dr. James Giordano on Mind Control
Dr. Charles Morgan on Mind Control and Vaccines
A New Breed: Satellite Terrorism in America
Bright Lights on Black Shadows by Dr. Rauni Kilde
“Contaminating the Bloodstream Will Be Enforced by Law” (Dr. Pierre Gilbert, 1995)
Government Accidentally Releases Documents on “Psycho-Electric” Weapons
New Tech Enables Actual Mind Reading: Obama Admin Vet and Researcher Debate
Outsourcing Thought podcast with Nicholas Thompson and Nita Farahany – Episode Nine: “The Most Interesting Thing in A.I.” (available at Spotify, Podbean, and other podcast apps)
Joshua Stylman Series on Substack:
MKULTRA: The Hidden Hand | Part 1 – The Laboratory
MKULTRA: The Hidden Hand | Part 2 – The Theater
MKULTRA: The Hidden Hand | Part 3 – The Network
MKULTRA: The Hidden Hand | Part 4 – The Mirror
Unveiling MKULTRA: Why I Mapped the Mind’s Hidden Architecture
