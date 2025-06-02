Note: We first published this commentary on January 21, 2020. We continue to add new items to the collection.

“It’s a new world order, and brother you’re the prey.” ~ Curtis Mayfield

Nearly every day I hear from parents and relatives deeply concerned regarding the effects of smartphone and online technology on their loved ones, particularly children. I just sent someone a collection of links regarding entrainment and mind control technology. I am republishing it here. Kids entrained on video games, watching porn, trained in covert operations, attracted into occult and demonic practices, used as school shooters—these things are real.

If you are a parent, you need to understand that your children are targets of some of the most powerful people and dangerous technology on the planet. It is your job to understand this and protect them. Giving organized crime a direct shot at their minds is a dangerous affair—and can ultimately also give organized crime direct access to their character and their body as well as your family and family resources.

Subscribers are welcome to suggest additional links in the comments section. I would like to build this into a collection that can help us all protect our young people.

Thank you for everything you are doing to make sure our children and future generations grow up in a healthy and happy environment!

Solari Reports:

Entrainment Technology, Subliminal Programming & Financial Manipulation

The CIA, NSA & Google, with Nafeez Ahmed

Control 101, including list of Movies and Documentaries (PDF magazine and web presentation)

Political Control and Pedophilia with Jon Rappoport

The Cosmic Implications of Mind Control with Dr. Joseph Farrell (interview and book review)

The Many Faces of Mind Control

Technologies for Mind Control with Dr. Nick Begich

Soft Mind Control: More Than 100 Years of Propaganda with Michelle Stiles

See also Best Books for 2020, including Secret Don’t Tell by Carla Emory

Documentaries and Lectures:

Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, Addiction Expert Discusses Risks to Children from Screen Time and Tech Overuse



You Will Wish You Watched This Before You Started Using Social Media



Professor Rafael Yuste on Mapping Neurons, Neuro-Rights, and Understanding the Brain



DARPA SBIR: Profusa Implantable Biosensors – Col. Matt Hepburn



Journalist’s Explosive Testimony Reveals the Media’s Criminal Conspiracy

to Commit Genocide

Solari Book Reviews:

Mind Control Tactics Used on All Ages:

The Minds of Men



James Giordano: Bold New Neuroscience; Brave New Neuroethics?



Dr. James Giordano: The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future

Dr. James Giordano on Mind Control

Dr. Charles Morgan on Mind Control and Vaccines

Targeted Justice

A New Breed: Satellite Terrorism in America

Bright Lights on Black Shadows by Dr. Rauni Kilde

“Contaminating the Bloodstream Will Be Enforced by Law” (Dr. Pierre Gilbert, 1995)

Government Accidentally Releases Documents on “Psycho-Electric” Weapons

New Tech Enables Actual Mind Reading: Obama Admin Vet and Researcher Debate

Outsourcing Thought podcast with Nicholas Thompson and Nita Farahany – Episode Nine: “The Most Interesting Thing in A.I.” (available at Spotify, Podbean, and other podcast apps)

Joshua Stylman Series on Substack:

MKULTRA: The Hidden Hand | Part 1 – The Laboratory

MKULTRA: The Hidden Hand | Part 2 – The Theater

MKULTRA: The Hidden Hand | Part 3 – The Network

MKULTRA: The Hidden Hand | Part 4 – The Mirror

Unveiling MKULTRA: Why I Mapped the Mind’s Hidden Architecture