MKUltra Never Stopped; They Just Changed the Name

Future Science Series: The Nuts and Bolts of Surveillance and Electronic Targeting

By Ulrike Granögger

Former CIA Director James Woolsey, who died in July 2026, is said to have suffered from Havana syndrome for several years leading up to his death. His wife reported that his health was severely impacted by certain incidents in 2017 and 2018, which produced symptoms that included ear pain, fatigue, migraines, memory loss, and hearing loss.

Woolsey may be the highest-ranking U.S. government official to fall victim to the bizarre condition, but he is by far not the only person afflicted. Innumerable individuals worldwide report strange sounds, sensations, synthetic thoughts and words in their heads, and even torture due to electromagnetic targeting. Most of them are deemed schizophrenic or mentally unstable, or are simply dismissed as “making things up.” Woolsey’s case sheds a different light on their misery.

Not quite a year ago, I interviewed Jesse Beltran about his discovery and documentation of electromagnetic signals emitted from human bodies and the possibility of much of the population having been “chipped” with radio frequency (RF) implants, especially since the plandemic. Beltran has done measurements on thousands of individuals who all give off frequency readings that indicate the presence of a clandestine mark in their system.

Since that interview, much more has been found out about the technology behind the signals and their origin, in particular after Ralph Hassall from the UK contacted Beltran. Hassall is a former MI6 (British intelligence) agent who personally witnessed, used, and suffered from this type of technology. The story he tells is staggering. Hassall was fitted with what he believed was an innocent routine dental implant, but when it was “switched on,” it became a two-way communication device between him and the agency—a situation that scared the heck out of him. Hassall was forced to receive commands through electronic signals beamed directly into his skull via the implant antenna, and he was painfully made aware that his every thought was being listened to and monitored.

Don’t miss this interview that Catherine and I decided to lead together. If you want to get a glimpse of the technology available to certain institutions and their “friends,” this conversation will open your eyes.

We can’t thank Jesse and Ralph enough for coming forward and providing this invaluable intelligence.

Full report: https://solari.com/future-science-series-the-nuts-and-bolts-of-surveillance-and-electronic-targeting-with-jesse-beltran-and-ralph-hassall/

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