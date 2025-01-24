[Note: Doctors for COVID Ethics published this important book in mid-2023 to warn the public about mRNA vaccine technology, and we announced it at that time. Given the recent fanfare about “personalized” mRNA shots, you want to have a serious source on the dangers of this technology at hand.]

The Doctors for COVID Ethics (D4CE), a group with which I have been privileged to collaborate, has been warning the public and regulators about the unacceptable dangers of mRNA vaccines since the earliest days of the Covid shots’ rollout. Unfortunately, those warnings proved only too accurate; the Covid mRNA injections have caused injury and death on a scale unprecedented in the history of medicine.

D4CE’s powerful and comprehensive new book, mRNA Vaccine Toxicity, is—as Mary Holland states in her foreword and I emphasize in my afterword (reproduced below)—an “indispensable primer” and “priceless intelligence” in what D4CE is not afraid to call an “undeclared war” being waged by governments and national and international administrative bodies “on all of us.” As Dr. Michael Palmer and the book’s other contributors (Drs. Sucharit Bhakdi, David Rasnick, and Brian Hooker as well as Margot DesBois, BA) make abundantly clear, the harms caused by Covid shots are inherent in the mRNA technology—which means that any and all future mRNA “vaccines” will be equally toxic and unsafe. Explaining why they wrote the book, they state: “We want to help you understand that this harm is built right into the mRNA technology, and that you must do everything you can in order to protect your children and yourself from these future poisons dressed up as medicines.”

The book is free to download. A print copy can be ordered from Lulu.com.

Afterword by Catherine Austin Fitts

“I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live.”

~ Deuteronomy 30:19

There are several things to consider regarding what you have learned reading mRNA Vaccine Toxicity by the Doctors for COVID Ethics.

The certainty that mRNA technology kills and maims—and that this was known by those who made and released the COVID-19 vaccinations—is priceless intelligence. Having this knowledge gives you the power to protect yourself and the people you love. Your doing so is of the utmost importance to the network of doctors, scientists, and researchers who have worked to understand and communicate these dangers.

Many of the doctors and scientists who have helped expose the lethality of mRNA technology over the last three years had little or no expectation of what they would find when they began their investigations. They were people with prominent positions or retired from the same. They had confidence in the establishment—in the scientific establishment, in the medical establishment, in the academic institutions that support science and medicine, and in government and its regulatory agencies. They also had busy lives—and while understanding the dangers of growing corruption, they did not realize that a mass atrocity implemented by such means across the globe, including in the Western world, was possible. Yet upon discovering the facts, they faced what needed to be faced and persevered.

Some of them have now lost positions and titles. They have lost income and benefit packages. They have worked without compensation for countless hours. They have been targeted by media slander and disinformation. Some have been the target of baseless investigations, lawsuits, and prosecution. Some have lost medical licenses. Some have lost homes, families, and friends. I believe that some have been poisoned and even assassinated. And all have experienced a profound grief and frustration when friends and families who would not heed their warnings fell sick and died.

Their cumulative sacrifice is their gift to you—freely given—so that you will choose to protect yourself and those you love and encourage others to do the same. As each of us passes this priceless gift on to other men and women, we increase the chances for good health and life—person by person, family by family, and community by community.

This is their hoped-for reward—that as a result of their contributions to science and medicine, you and those you love will live—and that your children will grow up healthy and fertile and produce future generations who are the same.

What you have learned may be priceless intelligence, but it is not convenient. The fact that mRNA technology maims and kills has profound implications. Given who is applying this technology, it radically alters our understanding of whom we can trust—not just about mRNA technology but about a far wider range of issues that touch numerous aspects of our daily life and finances.

Off the list of trusted institutions are our governments, including the military and the agencies that regulate health. Off the list is the pharmaceutical industry. Off the list are the many doctors and hospitals that were paid richly to push mRNA vaccines, and even before that to administer harmful and often lethal COVID-19 treatments. Off the list are the media that made war on the hearts and minds of people everywhere, filling them with fear to herd them and their children into the mRNA “kill box.”

There were also many courageous people who were not surprised to learn that mRNA technology maims and kills. These included the author of the foreword to this book, Mary Holland. Mary is the co-editor of Turtles All the Way Down, a formidable review of the cascade of lies used to prop up the vaccine industry (originally published in Hebrew in 2019). Mary and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and their colleagues at Children’s Health Defense have worked for years to protect children from an onslaught of dangerous pharmaceuticals, the debasement of our food system, increases in EMF radiation, and other forms of environmental poisons and toxicity. Another courageous figure is Dr. David Rasnick, who authored the chapter in this book regarding the HIV/AIDS lies used to engineer and fund many aspects of the regulatory infrastructure that created, financed, and delivered mRNA vaccines.

I, too, was among the group not surprised by the mRNA technology’s intentionally destructive effects. After trillions of dollars started to go missing from the U.S. government, I began in 2000 to warn Americans that our retirements and social safety nets depended on simple mathematical formulas. If we continued to permit trillions to be stolen, then the financial books would be balanced by other methods. These would include curtailing or inflating away financial and health benefits, implementing delayed retirement ages, intentionally lowering life expectancy, or some combination thereof. Indeed, for the last two decades, a wide number of policies—a Great Poisoning—has caused a steady drop in life expectancy. Currently, at least 54% of American children have one or more chronic diseases. When I served as an investment advisor from 2007 to 2018, I had clients whose children suffered from vaccine injury, and I saw first-hand the devastating personal and financial consequences of such injuries.

Finally, also among the group of clear-eyed scientists was economist Dr. Mark Skidmore. Since 2017, Dr. Skidmore has helped to document the trillions missing from the U.S. government. In addition, his survey of the impact of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines, published in 2022 and 2023, has helped to document the extraordinary levels of sickness, disability, and death resulting from COVID-19 vaccines and related mandates and coercive measures.

As you face the challenges ahead to protect yourself and your family from mRNA technology, you will also face many questions about how to protect yourself and your loved ones from an establishment that not only has failed us but is engineering a coup d’état—including a fundamental change in our human rights and property rights.

My pastor in Washington always used to say, “If we can face it, God can fix it.” In closing mRNA Vaccine Toxicity, we pray that you will face the risks of mRNA technology and its wider implications and that you will use that knowledge to protect as many people as you possibly can. If you currently work in or finance this killing machinery, we pray that you will shift your time and support out of that which brings death and poverty toward that which gives life and builds wealth.

Choose life and help those you love do the same. Our future depends on it.