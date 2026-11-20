Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/5659News Media is Theater, Not RealityThe Solari ReportNov 20, 20265659ShareTranscript“Feast of Yarns”Solari Report Money & Markets: November 19, 2026 with Catherine Austin Fitts & John Titus👉Full Report👉Subscribe👉Join us on TelegramDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Solari Report’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsThe Solari ReportRecent PostsIs the NVIDIA "Spy Affair" a Cover for Something Else? 15 hrs ago • The Solari ReportWhen the Shriek-O-Meter Turns Up, Ask: What Are They Trying to Hide?Nov 18 • The Solari ReportConnect The Dots with People You Trust to Find Truth Nov 18 • The Solari ReportThis Is a Story That Needs to Be ToldNov 17 • The Solari ReportPushback Poetry by Tom ShawNov 16 • The Solari ReportCalling All Builders: Solari Builders Applications Are Open, But Not for Long!Nov 15 • The Solari ReportThe Finance Guys Have Squeezed the Crypto Lemon DryNov 13 • The Solari Report