By

To Members of the Health Freedom Movement,

We are fearless. We are not only survivors of systemic betrayal, but defenders of children, life, truth, and conscience. We stand together against a system that uses fear, coercion, and propaganda to violate the human body and crush the human spirit.

But now we ask ourselves, urgently and directly: As people are starving to death and begging for our help, where is our conscience, voice and action for Palestine?

We are witnessing genocide in real time. Over 100,000 human beings, many of them babies and toddlers, have been killed in Gaza. Tens of thousands of children have been maimed, orphaned, or buried under rubble. Vulnerable children will be used in trafficking. Hospitals and schools are bombed. Food, water, and medicine are cut off. Aid workers are executed. And the world watches, some in horror, many in silence.

That silence includes much of our own movement, with a few compassionate, wise and courageous exceptions. To those who ask, 'Why Palestine?': When the tools we fought are field-tested on Palestinians, their freedom is our freedom. Their bodies are the canaries in the coal mine, proving that human rights and free speech are not real.

We who marched against mandates, who spoke out against the poisoning of our children, who exposed the weaponization of public health, how can we be silent now, as children are slaughtered by machines? When children are given oral polio drops that can maim or kill them? When oxycodone is found in flour bags?

This is not a detour from our mission. This is its most urgent expression. Because what is being done to Palestinians today, by drones, by algorithms, by biometric surveillance and AI systems, by silence and censorship - is an extension of the very technologies and ideologies we fight. If we cannot see this, our children will suffer.

Palestine is the method and the litmus test. The systems used to suppress, profile, and punish the world during the pandemic are being used to erase an entire people.

Lavender : An Israeli AI tool that assigns “kill scores” to Palestinians. Thousands have been bombed in their homes in mere seconds, because a machine said yes.

Where’s Daddy : A targeted assassination program designed to kill fathers near their children, traumatizing generations in real time.

Starlink: Elon Musk’s satellite system, used to keep Israeli command and control online—while Gaza’s civilians are silenced, disconnected, and left in the dark.

We knew that COVID tech would not disappear. We knew you the surveillance state would evolve. It has. It is now coded into the hardware and software of kinetic war.

Microsoft , once just a software giant, now powers Israeli military cloud systems.

Palantir , tracking people under COVID, helps select who lives or dies in Gaza.

Bill Gates, who positioned himself as a savior of health, is an investor in biometric IDs, experimental, harmful technologies, and militarized AI platforms.

These are not separate issues. These are not separate systems. Lets connect the dots.

The digital ID used to deny you entry to a store is part of the same system used to deny a child their right to live, to have food, to go to school.

We hear the excuses: “It’s too political.” “It’s not our fight.” “It’s complicated.”

No. Genocide is not complicated. It is the ultimate moral test.

We have spoken endlessly about informed consent. But where is consent when bombs fall on a newborn baby?

We have shouted that bodily autonomy is sacred. But what is autonomy if your body lies under the rubble of a hospital?

We have stood against censorship. But how can we be silent when entire families are deleted, digitally and physically?

To those who say, “This might hurt our cause,” we say: Genocide is the cause.

If we cannot raise our voices now, for the children pulled from mass graves, for the babies buried beneath algorithmic warfare, then we were never a freedom movement. We were a comfort movement, a selective movement, a heartless movement.

And we refuse to be that. We refuse to look away. We refuse to politely comply.

We know the cost of truth. We’ve lived it. But we also know the cost of silence: complicity. The health freedom movement cannot speak of courage while avoiding its most urgent moral duty. And we salute those people who speak up and take action.

We call on every health worker, journalist, activist, lawyer, scientist, and soul in this movement:

Break the silence. Speak the names of the children. Demand a ceasefire.

Denounce the tech-military-biopharma complex that profits from both pandemic panic and brutal airstrikes and snipers. This includes Bill Gates and Microsoft.

Expose the rollout of AI-powered repression, tested on Gaza, refined for the world.

Understand that what is done to them today will be done to us tomorrow.

This is not a warning. It is a pattern. Palestine is the method for death and land grabs.

And if we are truly for life, then we must be for every life. Another world is possible, where no child is bombed, no body is policed, and no voice is silenced.

With truth, love, and conviction,

From Everyone who signs this letter

Email to add your signature & suggest signatories: WagePeaceInternational@proton.me

Other actions you can take:

Donate to starving and sick families here

Boycott, join events, and post on socials

Watch this film about Doctors Under Attack

Read this report about genocide profiteers

Watch this interview about warfare technologies