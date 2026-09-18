The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

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Our Top Priority Should Be to Stop the Digital Control Grid; Everything Else Is a Distraction

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The Solari Report

“Back to the Future”

Solari Report Money & Markets: September 17, 2026 with Catherine Austin Fitts & John Titus

Full report: https://solari.com/money-markets-report-september-17-2026/

Subscribe: https://solari.com/solari-shop/

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