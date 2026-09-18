Our Top Priority Should Be to Stop the Digital Control Grid; Everything Else Is a Distraction

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.164Our Top Priority Should Be to Stop the Digital Control Grid; Everything Else Is a DistractionThe Solari ReportSep 18, 2026164ShareTranscript“Back to the Future”Solari Report Money & Markets: September 17, 2026 with Catherine Austin Fitts & John TitusFull report: https://solari.com/money-markets-report-september-17-2026/Subscribe: https://solari.com/solari-shop/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Solari Report’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsThe Solari ReportRecent PostsWhen Legislators Pass a Law, It Needs to Have Teeth and Clearly Specify Who Can Enforce It Sep 20 • The Solari ReportSmall Banks and Legislators Need to Realize That Programmable Money Will Put Them out of BusinessSep 19 • The Solari ReportOne Way to Deal with Inflation: Eat Local, Eat Real Food, and Cook It YourselfSep 18 • The Solari ReportWhen “Net-Energy-Plus” People Are in Charge, the “Followers” Will Follow Them—but Keep the “Slugs” in the Corner!Sep 18 • The Solari ReportEven If You Are Discouraged by What’s Going On in the World, Don’t Quit—Remember, Momentum Is Force MultiplierSep 17 • The Solari ReportState Legislators Listen to Voters Who Voice Their OpinionSep 17 • The Solari ReportWhen You Lose Your Financial Independence, You Lose Your Liberty. Programmable Money Needs GuardrailsSep 16 • The Solari Report