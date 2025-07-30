The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
2dEdited

Thousands of Dutch children were seized from their parents since 2015 when current Chief NATO Mark Rutte was Prime Minister of the Netherlands, in what is called the ‘Benefits Affair’ or ‘Toeslagenaffaire’. Most of these children have never been located. They were given false names and ‘disappeared’ in the system.

Tragic coincidence, or a matter of the parasite class abusing thousands of innocent children to exert more political control and wage war? You’d think the ‘Dutch Benefits Affair’ would make for a good film about what really goes on in, what is commonly (wrongly) thought of as one of the least corrupt and most boring countries in the world: the Netherlands.

“At least 2,090 children were seized by the Dutch government during the tax benefits scandal that involved some 30,000 duped families unrightfully accused of tax fraud.” https://www.visiontimes.com/2022/12/08/dutch-children-seized-tax-agency-benefits-scandal.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Kathleen Nathan's avatar
Kathleen Nathan
2d

Giovani Ciruci wrote a book THE EATERS OF CHILDREN....which has been around for awhile I forget when it was published....blows it all open. Then there was that guy that was meant to be a member of the "elite"...and they wanted him to murder a child. He refused spilled the beans. Not highly credible...and of course Bohemian Grove....where they only "play" at roasting and eating children...not "real" ...THEY TELL US.

The number of missing children every year...tells us a story we don't want to hear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Solari Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture