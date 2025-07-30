“Perhaps the hardest thing to imagine about the secret life of the cryptocracy is that it isn’t a subculture at all: it’s a superculture. It’s an underworld that rules over each and every one of us, and trying to see it is like trying to imagine a fifth dimension from the perspective of a fourth. Yet we also belong to this parallel world and it has always been there, acting on us in ways both invisible and oppressive—oppressive most of all because invisible. For what we fail to see continues indefinitely.” ~ Jasun Horsley

Introduction

Pedophilia and sex slavery have played an essential role in political control for centuries. This is a very old story.

Responsibility for recruiting and managing children for sex and related indoctrination in religious organizations, secret societies, intelligence agencies, and the military has been ongoing throughout our lifetimes. It is hard to say which is more common—pedophilia and sex trafficking or the carefully crafted pretense that they are not happening.

Recently, the Epstein and Diddy scandals have begun to crack through the profound state of denial that continues to protect the privileges afforded the rich and powerful to access, manipulate, brainwash, poison, and kill our children.

In 2017, Jon Rappoport and I reviewed several well-documented cases of institutionalized pedophilia to help Solari subscribers understand the relationship between political control and pedophilia. We included a movie made by subscriber Tracy Lucca on the Finders pedophilia network. Tracy’s film, The Finders, does a remarkable job of helping you understand the political control issues in the United States and why good people go along with terrible things—it keeps coming back to the “Red Button Story.”

However unpalatable, it is a fact that some elites in our society consider access to children—to use sexually or for testing pharmaceutical products or harvesting body parts—as not just a privilege but a right. And as we know well, powerful people rarely give up their privileges willingly, which is why things are about to get very interesting if the widespread state of denial around child safety finally comes to a welcome end.

The Epstein scandal may be used to bring down a sitting president—it is that serious. The scandal is also serving as a catalyst for wider discussion regarding the health and well-being of our children. This is happening as we consider the impact on the global financial system and power structure of the passage of the GENIUS Act and the aggregation of government data into private corporations that run military systems used in manhunts and assassinations.

Fundamentally, these matters are at the very heart of why we cannot allow programmable money, which would finally give the powerful free and open access to treat all of our children as prey.

My 2017 Interview with Jon Rappoport on “Political Control & Pedophilia”

[On Feb. 4, 2017, I made note of the following:] Jon Rappoport joined me on the Solari Report in 2017 in an audio-only interview to discuss the historical relationship between political control and pedophilia. Our discussion took place as arrests of pedophilia and pornography rings continued in the United States and Europe. At the time, allegations were swirling as a result of WikiLeaks disclosures. Congressmen and media newscasters were behaving in a bizarre manner suggesting the possibility of blackmail. In his Christmas address, Putin referred twice to pedophilia in his discussion of Western corruption. All of these seemingly disparate events indicated that the chances of a major pedophilia scandal in 2017 were growing.

Just in case, I wanted subscribers briefed with knowledge of the history and tradition involved. I also wanted subscribers to think through how this knowledge and greater transparency in the media might impact their family—taking time to consider the practical implications at both the individual and family levels.

[In my 2017 commentary, I also commented:] It is important to connect the dots between my interview with Jon and the U.S. ban on immigration from targeted countries. After a country is targeted by war and/or disaster capitalism, the natural resources are harvested and the population is culled. The best and brightest go to Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and Wall Street, while the orphans of the poor are trafficked to pedophilia networks. Refugees are placed strategically around the United States to help engineer the economy and electoral college—all at taxpayer expense.

One commentator pointed out that for the cost of settling 10,000 Syrian refugees in the United States, we could have settled 122,000 in the Middle East. However, that would have put the culling machine out of business. That includes all the grant recipients and “do-gooders” who make money helping the culling machine go.

The system works because no one is required to look at it on an integrated basis. It is time for Americans to reckon with our economic model. Can we be financially successful by making America great, or do we need to keep making war on others for their natural and human resources?

Movie: The Finders

Tracy Lucca of Lucca Films gave the Solari Report permission to publish her powerful 2016 movie, which is based on the true story of the U.S. child trafficking network called The Finders. Here is the description from Lucca Films:

“Monica, a small town mayor, risks everything if she exposes a powerful child trafficking and blackmailing organization, The Finders, who mistakenly try to steal her son during a kidnapping assignment. The Finders create control files on politicians and people in high places using children. Monica tries to expose this evil, but when events turn violent—she contemplates selling her soul to the devil.”

The Finders is the first movie to use the Solari Report as a critical element in the storyline. In one scene, the mayor listens to our Solari Report interview with Nick Bryant on his investigation of the Franklin scandal and cover-up while jogging through the town for her exercise.

To watch The Finders, go to my 2017 interview with Jon and scroll down to “Watch Video: The Finders.”

