Propaganda in the 1990s Was Targeted Broadly; Now It’s More Personalized, and We All Have a Digital Handler

Cognitive Liberty Series: The Performance Layer

By Joshua Stylman

In my May 2026 interview for the Cognitive Liberty Series, Courtenay Turner traced the architecture of the technocratic “operating system”: how medicine, education, media, and finance were captured to shape what we’re allowed to think. This week, joined by Brett Carollo and Thomas Millary (hosts of the Psyop Cinema podcast), we move from the institutions to the culture they feed.

Full Report: https://solari.com/cognitive-liberty-series-the-performance-layer-with-brett-carollo-and-thomas-millary/

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