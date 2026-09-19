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Small Banks and Legislators Need to Realize That Programmable Money Will Put Them out of Business

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The Solari Report

State Leaders Briefing: The CLEAR Act: Consumer Ledger and Electronic Assets Rights Act with David Liechty and Carolyn Betts

Solari’s monthly online Financial Transaction Freedom briefings are designed to support state legislators, other elected officials, and engaged citizens working to preserve American freedoms.

In the briefing on September 10, 2026, attorneys David Liechty and Carolyn Betts introduced and walked through the key provisions of Solari’s latest model legislation, the CLEAR (Consumer Ledger and Electronic Assets Rights) Act.

Full Report: https://solari.com/state-leaders-briefings-the-clear-act-consumer-ledger-and-electronic-assets-rights-act-with-david-liechty-and-carolyn-betts/

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