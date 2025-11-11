The Solari Report’s Substack

The Solari Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Stillwell's avatar
Susan Stillwell
4d

I started using cash in October and will continue to do so. Thanks to the Solari group for guiding people to freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ernst Eck's avatar
Ernst Eck
5d

Donald, (the Ultra Zionist) wants to initiate a digital currency. In order to make it work he also needs to impose a Digital ID. This is what the Zionist Globalists are preparing in the EU. Rump's MAGAtards think he is a nationalist. The Rump is a NYC liberal Globalist. Dump the Rump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Solari Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture