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Spending on Good Food and Ways to Support Your Health Are Better Investments Than Health Insurance

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The Solari Report

“Hard Choices”

Solari Report Money & Markets: October 8, 2026 with Catherine Austin Fitts & John Titus

Full Report: https://solari.com/money-markets-report-october-8-2026/

Subscribe: https://shop.solari.com/

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