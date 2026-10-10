Spending on Good Food and Ways to Support Your Health Are Better Investments Than Health Insurance

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1281726Spending on Good Food and Ways to Support Your Health Are Better Investments Than Health InsuranceThe Solari ReportOct 10, 20261281726ShareTranscript“Hard Choices”Solari Report Money & Markets: October 8, 2026 with Catherine Austin Fitts & John TitusFull Report: https://solari.com/money-markets-report-october-8-2026/Subscribe: https://shop.solari.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Solari Report’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsThe Solari ReportRecent PostsInflation Is Not Only about Money but Also about Time—and Fraud Costs You BothOct 14 • The Solari ReportThe Only Solution So Far to Control AI Is to Turn Off the ElectricityOct 14 • The Solari ReportIs the Leadership Going to Engineer an October False Flag to Distract from the Ukraine and Iran Wars?Oct 9 • The Solari ReportMovies Are a Powerful Psychological Warfare Tool—But the Mechanisms Are HiddenOct 7 • The Solari ReportPropaganda in the 1990s Was Targeted Broadly; Now It’s More Personalized, and We All Have a Digital HandlerOct 7 • The Solari ReportThis Administration’s Appearance of Incompetence Is Really an Exercise in Humiliating the American PeopleOct 2 • The Solari ReportThe U.S. Administration Not Only Does Not Care about Small Businesses, It’s Helping Murder ThemOct 2 • The Solari Report