Stablecoins Are Even More Dangerous Than CBDCs

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/66527Stablecoins Are Even More Dangerous Than CBDCsThe Solari ReportSep 23, 202666527ShareTranscriptCatherine Austin Fitts On Why Stablecoins Are More Dangerous Than CBDCsTo learn more about Financial Transaction Freedom visit: https://solari.com/ftf/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Solari Report’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsThe Solari ReportRecent PostsA Body of Law Is Taking Shape That Recognizes the Right to Digital Integrity and a Non-Digital Life7 hrs ago • The Solari ReportMillions of People Are Starting to See the Dangers of Financial Transaction Control and Starting to Act!8 hrs ago • The Solari ReportMKUltra Never Stopped; They Just Changed the NameSep 30 • The Solari ReportChina’s Strategies to Keep Its Population Employed: Keep Exports High, Find External Bogeymen, Employ in the ArmySep 25 • The Solari ReportThe Battle between China and the U.S. Is Going to Squeeze EuropeSep 25 • The Solari ReportThe U.S. Economy Is Dependent on Government Spending—and Lots of FraudSep 24 • The Solari ReportWhen Legislators Pass a Law, It Needs to Have Teeth and Clearly Specify Who Can Enforce It Sep 20 • The Solari Report