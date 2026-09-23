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Stablecoins Are Even More Dangerous Than CBDCs

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The Solari Report

Catherine Austin Fitts On Why Stablecoins Are More Dangerous Than CBDCs

To learn more about Financial Transaction Freedom visit: https://solari.com/ftf/

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