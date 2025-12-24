The Solari Report’s Substack

Helen
6dEdited

I have some interesting conversations about cash with customers in a shop I work in occasionally. Some older ones are very keen on using cash, because they get it. But the majority use their phones, not even cards. Yesterday a chap had 1% left on his phone so it was touch and go as to whether he'd be able to make his purchase. He said he hasn't used cash or even card for many years. When I asked him why, out of interest, he said he likes to have everything in one place and not faff around with bits and pieces. Sounds like a strong candidate for digital ID, doesn't he. He didn't have an answer when I talked about power cuts, and about Visa and Mastercard making massive profits out of absolutely nothing (apart from his sense of not wanting to faff around). If all individuals think about is their own personal sense of convenience and ease, without seeing the wider implications, it is also very difficult to have conversations with them that appear to be making them look selfish. It's a very clever system!

Mog
6d

I find it shocking that people fail to take into account the charges that are applied with digital payments. A third party skims every single payment. The situation gets worse when (as in the Nigerian case) governments impose a tax on digital transactions. See https://financeinafrica.com/news/nigeria-230-billion-digital-transfers/

Use hard, physical cash. Have the whole value of that cash. Reject this robbery of the value of your money enshrined in digital/tokenised cash.

